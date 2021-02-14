Happy Valentine’s Day! The moment has arrived, and social media users see quite of it. Happy Valentine’s Day 2021 is running as one of the top trends on Twitter, with netizens sharing love wishes, messages and quotes. The microblogging platform is painted in red with roses, chocolates, V-Day greeting cards and more. What about singles? Well like every year, hilarious memes are to the rescue! While couples are enjoying all the mushiness, singles resort to Valentine’s Day 2021 funny memes, jokes and hilarious reactions you cannot miss. Whether you have a special someone or not, these social media reactions are for everyone!

Valentine’s Day is one of the most awaited events of the year. Lovers would meet and spend some beautiful moments together. It is one of the most important day for love birds around the world. Everyone observes V-Day differently. Some go on a lavish date; others like to keep things small and cosy at home. Not only couples, but even singles also celebrate V-Day with their BFFs honouring the beautiful bond they share. All in all, Valentine’s Day celebrations are beautiful and unique.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, V-Day celebrations will surely be limited, but couples are already enjoying it in their own way. As for singles, they LOL at the funniest Valentine’s Day memes, jokes and hilarious reactions on Twitter.

nothing like "perfect relationship" exists, it is how you and your partner work on the imperfections that matters#ValentinesDay #relationship — Pallavi (@pallavi31) February 14, 2021

*In college* Senior nibba's taking me to the principal's office after beating the sh*t out of me for proposing a senior girl on #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/10RRYygOZi — K A U S H I K 🇮🇳 (@the_memer_kid_) February 14, 2021

So, how are you celebrating V-Day? Is it going to be love and romance, and everything nice, or just Netflix and chill? Whatever way you plan to celebrate, do not forget to follow the necessary protocols while cherishing the bonds. Happy Valentine’s Day!

