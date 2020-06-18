Dame Vera Lynn Dies Aged 103: Listen to Forces’ Sweetheart’s Soulful Song, ‘We Will Meet Again’ That Gave Hope and Resilience to Britons During WWII (Watch Video)

Farewell, Dame Vera Lynn. The UK’s older pop start has passed away at the age of 103, and it feels like an end of an era. The singer’s family confirmed that she died today morning, June 18, surrounded by her close relatives. She was one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers. Lynn was a British Forces’ Sweethearts during the World War II and her songs, There'll Be Bluebirds Over, The White Cliffs of Dover and We'll Meet Again are extremely popular as they gave hope and resilience to many in Britain. She is forever associated with We’ll Meet Again as it resonated with soldiers going off to fight as well as their families and sweethearts during the WWII. Remembering the melodious voice and UK’s oldest pop start, here we watch and listen to We’ll Meet Again, as we always will be connected with her through her beautiful and soul-stirring songs. 97-Year-Old US Navy Pilot Dancing on Justin Timberlake's Song is Lifting People's Spirits.

We’ll Meet Again was written in 1939 at the outset of WWII by popular composers Ross Parker and Hughie Charles. The song deeply resonates with those who lived through the period. The song lyrics offer a message of hope and comfort in a dark and dangerous time. We’ll Meet Again was also referenced by Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year, during a speech to the Britons, separated from families and friends during the coronavirus lockdown.

It is the evergreen lyrics and Lynn’s soulful voice that deeply touches one’s roots and soothes them during a difficult time. The song was also one that first defined Vera Lynn. She even gave outdoor concerts for troops in Egypt, India and Burma during the war, as part of Entertainments National Service Association (ENSA). The singer will always be remembered. As a tribute to her life and achievements, let us watch and listen to the soulful voice again. The song that defined her, We’ll Meet Again.

Listen to the Melodious Song We'll Meet Again:

Her last single, I Love This Land, was released to mark the end of the Falklands War. Lynn devoted much time and energy to charity work connected with ex-servicemen, disabled children and breast cancer. She was held in great affection by WWII veterans. Lynn will always be remembered, and her songs will continue giving everyone much-needed hope and peace during the darkest of times. May her soul rest in peace.

