Dan Bilzerian, aka Daniel Brandon Bilzerian, made headlines and left the internet baffled after he posted a cryptic wedding photo on Instagram while holding the hand of a woman in a bridal dress. As he hasn't made any official wedding announcement, his 33 million followers are still unsure of the news. The Armenian-American poker player was away from social media for a while but made a sensation on Monday with his speculative wedding picture. Dan, who goes by the image of an international playboy, is known for his wild and flashy lifestyle that has taken over the social media world like anything. But, who is the girl he got married to? What is her name? Has he gotten married for real? Know everything about Dan Bilzerian below. Who Is Dan Bilzerian Wife, Hailey Grice? Know Everything About Hot Bikini Model Who 'Married' and Allegedly Walked Down The Wedding Aisle With The Internet Sensation.

Dan Bilzerian's Alleged Wedding Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian)

Who is Dan Bilzerian?

The 41-year-old Armenian citizen since 2018 is a high-stakes poker player, businessman and social media influencer who has also starred in some Hollywood movies. While his cinema roles remain uncredited, Dan is known to have acted in films such as The Equalizer, Cat Run 2, Lone Survivor, Extraction and War Dogs. He also runs a company called Ignite International Brands Ltd. which sells electronic cigarettes, water bottles, vodka and CBD oils, among other products. He grabbed attention after his videos at the Las Vegas Shooting Site surfaced online, where he apparently asked the police officers for their guns. His lavish lifestyle and a carefree attitude have made him an internet sensation. He has gotten the cynosure as a playboy whose Instagram feed is mostly about hanging out with women. But his recent pictures from his supposed marriage have made people surmise that he finally ditched his playboy persona for something good. He is yet to confirm the news as the Instagram caption just read, "I finally did it." Dan Bilzerian Married? American Poker Player's Latest Post with Woman in Bridal Dress Leaves Fans in Frenzy; See Pic

Dan Bilzerian's Flashy Lifestyle Isn't a Joke!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian)

C'Mon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian)

About his early life, Dan was born in Tampa, Florida, on December 7, 1980. He's the son of Paul Bilzerian, a corporate takeover specialist, and Terri Steffen. He is half Armenian and was an American citizen before 2018. He claims to have studied his Business and Criminology major at the University of Florida for four years. However, it's unclear whether he ever graduated or not. The poker player even announced his bid to run for the US Presidential Elections in 2016 but then praised Donald Trump after an unclear end to the campaign.

Long Vacay Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian)

Dan Bilzerian's Wedding and His Wife's Name

In the social media post, Dan was dressed in a black tuxedo while going arm-in-arm with a lady dressed in a wedding gown with a bouquet of flowers in her hand. His followers are still in muse if he has really gotten married because he didn't mention 'wedding' anywhere in his post. While his wife's name remains unknown until he clears it himself, the woman he walks in the latest pic goes by the name Hailey Grice. The famous model wore a green gown as she walked down the aisle with Dan Bilzerian. It seems like fans are waiting in anticipation to know about the exact truth while others are just calling it a prank.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2022 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).