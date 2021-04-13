Zain Jaffery is a recent graduate from the University of Western Ontario. However, his academic pursuits never led him astray from his true passion of entrepreneurship. Throughout his university career, Zain found himself intrigued in the emerging legalization of the Cannabis industry in Canada. With a savvy mindset for business, Zain attended a event at The Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Ontario – in which he presented a pitch-deck to showcase a LP he was interested in starting. This event would serve to be a turning point in Zain’s career - as he became acquainted with several major players in the industry such as Dan Bilzerian and Calvin Johnson JR who further encouraged him and took interest in investing in his ideas.

Not long after attending the event, the Ontario government introduced their lottery system for allowing interested Cannabis companies to apply for retail locations. Additionally, at this time Zain had become increasingly interested in the retail space for Cannabis storefronts after attending several business events including one at the Toronto Stock Exchange that outlined new opportunities for Cannabis ventures. Coupled by his tenacity to get into the industry, Zain was among the first to apply the day applications started.

Shortly after receiving the positive news that his application was received successfully - the COVID-19 pandemic was announced. The Pandemic rapidly impacted Cannabis producers, wholesalers, as well as the entire associative legislative responses of federal and provincial regulators. As a true entrepreneur, Zain took this setback as an opportunity to research his potential clientele, prospective storefronts, and the products he would offer. Taking advantage of lower rental rates during Covid-19, Zain went knocking on doors of retail spaces he felt would be ideal for Canaculture. After days of canvassing local shops, Zain was able to meet with a landlord for a retail space at 914 Eglinton Ave West and negotiate a new lease.

In an effort that would pay off, Zain Jaffery was given the clearance to open the doors of Canaculture.ca in February 2021; becoming the youngest entrepreneur to open a Cannabis storefront in Ontario at the young age of just 23 years old.

The name Canaculture was created to celebrate Canada’s rich heritage of our aboriginal community. The use of the aboriginal healer’s hand symbol embodies the values of the medicinal benefits Cannabis offers for its consumers while paying homage to native medicine they have been practicing for years. This unique association provides Canaculture with historic roots that resonate with the very basis the Cannabis industry was founded on.

Canaculture stands out from its competition through its unique offerings and the shop's luxury aesthetic. The concept is to offer the finest Cannabis products and accessories while providing an unparalleled consumer experience supported by highly certified and knowledgeable bud tenders. Their website Canaculture.ca offers a fully integrated e-commerce experience where they offer fast free Cannabis delivery anywhere in the City of Toronto.

As a serial entrepreneur, Zain Jaffery has also founded a variety of other related companies in the medicinal Cannabis industry. Zain founded Maple Leaf Medical Supplies in April of 2020 as an effort to help procure personal protection equipment to fight the spread of Covid-19 in Canada. Recently selling the company to solely focus on CanaCulture – Zain has become fully invested in this new project.

With his entrepreneurial skills and continual dedication to innovative his offerings, there is no doubt CanaCulture is set to become a leader in their respected industry. Once Canaculture fine tunes their operations, they plan to expand across Ontario and the United States of America. Zain is actively on the lookout for qualified individuals and investors to expand CanaCulture