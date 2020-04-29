Did It Work’ Funny Memes and Jokes Are Proof That Everyone, Whether Wonder Woman or Spider-Man, Can Pull Off Thigh-High Boots Glamorously!

‘Did It Work’ Funny Memes (Photo Credits: @dilfsarek/ Twitter)

Did it work? Since we all are hooked on social media these days, because of the current global crisis, we are quite familiar with the latest memes trending online. After all, they are the only things, keeping us occupied. The recent meme trend, insanely going viral is the ‘Did it Work,’ jokes. If you are thinking, it is related to quarantine or lockdown, otherwise the continued theme of the latest meme culture, you are wrong. Did it Work memes are all about knee-high boots paired with the top half of Shrek or Captain America and also Timothee Chalamet. Yes, these memes are proof whether it is Wonder Woman or Spider-Man, everyone pull off a pair thigh-high boot and it is definitely worth a ‘look.’ #MemeThisQuarantine Has Netizens Expressing Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic With Funny Memes and Jokes and The Results Are Hilarious.

So, how Did It Work trend began? Well, the glamorous game is inspired by Lisa from K-pop group Blackpink. She works the black boots and booty shorts in a solo dance performance to QUIN and 6LACK’s Mushroom Chocolate. To say K-pop fans loved her performance would be an understatement. Lisa’s performance was all over Twitter, and people saw an opportunity for a mash-up of famous celebrities and on-screen characters, paired with the image of the thigh-high boots legs. Coronavirus Quarantine Funny Memes and Jokes Are Keeping Spirits High as Positive Messages Provide Much-Needed Inspiration in Times of Despair.

Lisa's Legs!

That is LISAs (Lalisa M) legs. - A member of the group Blackpink - She is rapper, main dancer, sub vocalist, models & multingual - Our Ace always get A during trainee in KOREA around 5 Yrs YouTube:https://t.co/LGlMsU8pq3 Instagram: https://t.co/wLQS5ZaU7Fpic.twitter.com/5WPdQwKZvM — Lali0327 (@Lali03272) April 27, 2020

But like most things on the internet, there is no real explanation behind the Did it Work memes. One person started using it, and it just became a thing! The trend has spread like insane to include all manner of pop-culture figures, remixing famous scenes to the thigh-high bootlegs. Surprisingly, the boots fit all of them, particularly men, who are carrying it off, glamorously!

Did It Work Memes!

LOL

did it work pic.twitter.com/iNvDLiGZsu — sarah thee tonin 🖤 (@sarahndipity18) April 27, 2020

Speechless!

Oh God, Why???

Those Who Still Can't Figure Out What's Going On!

no one: twitter: did it work? pic.twitter.com/8PHsEMVlbI — ʲ ᵃ ᵈ ᵉ ⁻ ⁰³²⁷ (@swallalisaa) April 28, 2020

Totally!

Did it work? (No. It inherited vast wealth) pic.twitter.com/sv0reu3Q6w — Dave Gorman (@DaveGorman) April 28, 2020

So many people participated in the ‘Did it Work?’ meme trend and people continue to make jokes around it, flooding their timeline with images of black-booted legs and some famous characters from pop culture. They can be weird, but you just cannot ignore the hilarious creations!