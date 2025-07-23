The auspicious festival of Durga Puja is almost here. With the culmination of Shravan, also known as Sawan, devotees eagerly wait for the auspicious Pujo festival. Well, the Durga Puja 2025 countdown has already begun. But to begin with the preparations, individuals are curious to know Durga Puja 2025 start and end dates with full calendar along with the dates of Mahalaya, Panchami, Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Nabami and Dashami. So, when does Pujo 2025 start? When is the first day of Durga Puja 2025? Searches around Durga Puja 2025 dates with keywords related to Mahalaya 2025 date, Panchami rituals and more have seen a spike among users. Hence, in this article below, we bring you the Durga Puja 2025 full calendar with detailed dates to celebrate the festival dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga.

Durga Puja 2025 Countdown

Durga Puja 2025

Durga Puja 2025 Calendar With Important Dates

Durga Puja Festival Name Date Mahalaya September 21 Panchami September 27 Shashthi September 28 Saptami September 29 Ashtami September 30 Nabami October 1 Dashami October 2

Durga Puja Significance and Rituals

Durga Puja celebrates the divine feminine energy and the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura. The festival is observed with grandeur mainly in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Bihar and Jharkhand, and signifies the triumph of good over evil. It usually falls in the month of Ashwin (September–October), with the five days, Shashthi to Dashami, being the most significant.

The rituals of Durga Puja begin with Mahalaya, marking the goddess's descent to Earth. Panchami marks the beginning of the festive mood, and actual worship starts on Shashti with the unveiling of the idol’s face (Bodhon). The following days, Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami, involve elaborate rituals like Pushpanjali, Kumari Puja, and Sandhi Puja, performed at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami.

On the final day, Bijoya Dashami, the idol is immersed in water (Visarjan), symbolising Durga’s return to her heavenly abode. Women perform Sindoor Khela, wishing for marital bliss and prosperity. Throughout the Durga Puja festival, intricately crafted pandals, vibrant processions, devotional music and dance, and traditional delicacies like khichuri, luchi, and sweets enhance the festive spirit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).