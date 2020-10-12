Mumbai was on pause for more than two hours after the city faced major power outage. The outage, according to Mumbai’s supply board was because of the “TATAs incoming electric supply failure.” Even the traffic signals in some areas reportedly stopped working. In a bid to keep up with the positivity, amid power outage, netizens flooded their social media timeline with funny memes and jokes. According to the latest updates, electricity is now restored in parts of Mumbai. It was obvious for the same social media users to tweet more memes and jokes about the same. The memes are surely lit with netizens being finally relieved for the electrical supply getting restored.

The Maharashtra government reported that it is restoring power in phases so as not to trip the grid again. While the supply has been restored in some parts of the financial capital, others are still with no electricity. Some citizens even experienced electricity supply for only a few minutes before affected by outage again. Electricity or not, the memes are here to entertain you, and they are, by far the best. While we struggle in the October heat, desperately waiting for the electricity to get resumed across the city so that we all can, finally begin our work from home, let us check out the best reactions as the supply is starting to come back in certain parts.

Check Tweets:

Light are back ! Yeaaaaaaa Now it's time to sleep in Air conditioning room#powercut #powerback — Manas Khandekar (@khandekar_manas) October 12, 2020

Electricity is Back!

Electricity is back Love u Mumbai#Powerback — Tabarak Bhayani (@tabarakbhayani) October 12, 2020

Twitterati is Relieved

LOL

Mumbaikars 2 minutes When The power later coz it's Came Back : powercut AGAIN : pic.twitter.com/VIy2zRIMpy — 𝙹𝙸𝙽'𝚂 𝙱𝙾𝚃𝚃𝙾𝙼 𝙻𝙸𝙿🐝⁷ (@jinsthiccbooty) October 12, 2020

Vasai and Virar People Be Like!

Vasai Virar power is ON Meanwhile in entire Mumbai powercut Vasai-virar people to mumbaikars#powercut #Mumbaipowercut pic.twitter.com/IngM6Cdj5K — रविराजसिंह भाटी (@RavirajBhati6) October 12, 2020

It's An Everyday Story in Villages

*Power cut it mumbai* Le Mumbaikars : This power cut is making things so dark it’s getting on my nerves now. Le villagers : pic.twitter.com/BZh2HSrhIW — mehak arora (@MehChali) October 12, 2020

This is Torture!

Hahaha

People in Assam after seeing Mumbaikars rages against #powercut pic.twitter.com/qqGCURiMMb — Ambarish Neog (@Dinku_cfc) October 12, 2020

Power is Back in Parts of the City

Aren’t they hilarious? The massive power outage in the morning was sure a surprise, but we were all prepared for the memes to hit the internet. Don’t we? After all, humour is the best way to deal with almost any problems we face.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).