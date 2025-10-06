Chennai, October 6: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced a scheduled power outage in several parts of Chennai on Tuesday, October 7, to carry out essential maintenance work. The electricity supply will be suspended from 9 AM to 2 PM, with officials noting that power may be restored earlier if the work concludes ahead of time. The maintenance is part of Tangedco’s ongoing efforts to upgrade the city’s power infrastructure and ensure smoother distribution in the coming months. Tamil Nadu Power Cut on September 4: TANGEDCO Maintenance to Hit Chennai Along With Parts of Thanjavur and Coimbatore; Know Timings and List of Affected Areas.

Residents across multiple neighbourhoods, including Pallavaram, Thirumullaivoyal, Mylapore, Poonamallee, and Avadi, are expected to be impacted by the five-hour shutdown. Authorities have urged citizens to charge their electronic devices, store adequate water, and complete electrical tasks in advance. The planned maintenance aims to minimise unexpected disruptions in the future. Scroll below to check the list of areas affected by the power cut. Chennai Power Cut: Parts of City To Face 5-Hour Power Outage on June 4 and 5 Due to Maintenance Work, Know Timings and List of Affected Areas.

List of Areas Affected by Power Cut on October 7:

Pallavaram: Durga Nagar, TNHB Colony, Celliamman Koil Street, surrounding roads. Thirumullaivoyal: CTH Road, Cholambedu Main Road, Nethaji Nagar, Kalainjar Nagar. Mylapore: RK Salai, TTK Road, PS Siva Swamy Salai, Veeraperumal Koil Street, Lloyds Lane. Poonamallee: By-Pass Road, Parivakkam Road. Avadi: Pondeswaram Kalaignar Nagar, Kovilpathagai Main Road, and surrounding areas.

Residents are advised to make necessary preparations, including charging devices, storing water, and keeping backup power sources ready. Emergency lights or torches should be kept accessible, and elevators should be avoided during the outage. Tangedco has assured that the maintenance work is temporary and aimed at improving the overall reliability of the power supply.

