Mumbai, May 22: Tesla chief Elon Musk has a propensity of generating viral news with his unique tweets, remarks on certain topics, announcements of his business, and public appearances. This time, a picture of him kissing a female humanoid robot has gone viral, confusing internet users. Is the image genuine, though?

The tech billionaire was seen on May 16 kissing four different female robots after a video showing one of the company's humanoid robots ‘Optimus’, taking its first steps was posted online. Elon Musk Shares Meme of ‘Deleted Scene From King Kong’ on Twitter.

Using the images, a user by the name of Daniel Mavern stated that Elon Musk is creating a robot ‘that has been manufactured specifically designed with artificial intelligence with the personality and the intellect of a human being’. The four images that accompanied Mavern's tweet are actually Al's creations.

Mavern explained to his followers that the humanoid robots were created with artificial intelligence expressly to have a feminine personality and set of physical traits.

Elon Musk announces the future wife who is she? It is the first robot that has been manufactured specifically designed with artificial intelligence with the personality and the characteristics of the female that he dreams of…which is not found in any normal person, because of… pic.twitter.com/a2JdpTfwef — Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) May 16, 2023

He tweeted: "It is the first robot that has been manufactured specifically designed with artificial intelligence with the personality and the characteristics of the female that he dreams of...which is not found in any normal person, because of course, there is no normal person that has all the required specifications." Elon Musk 'Believes' in Stonehenge and Easter Island Connection, Adds 'NSFW' Washington DC Angle to Conspiracy Theory.

"Catnilla works with solar energy without charging, it is equipped with sensory means that make her feel sad and happy, and she has a balanced and interactive mindset...so she can share it if she is in a crisis or the feelings that she is experiencing or needs when she is exposed to any psychological stress," the latter added.

