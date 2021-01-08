Elon Musk is now the world’s richest person. The Tesla and SpaceX founder overtook Amazon owner, Jeff Bezos, to reach the top spot in the world, and it has sparked a lot of reactions on Twitter. The milestone caps an extraordinary 12 months for Musk, and his net worth reportedly soared by more than 150 billion USD, possibly the fastest bout of wealth creation in history. Being a meme aficionado himself, it was obvious to see netizens flooding social media with hilarious reactions over Musk’s latest achievement. That’s tweeple’s way of congratulating the wealthiest person in the world. In this article, we will check out some funny memes and jokes that are running wild on the internet.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s 500 wealthiest people noted that the Tesla founder surpassed Bezos. When the markets in the United States were closed on Thursday, January 8, Musk had reportedly had a net worth of 194.8 billion USD, which is about 9.5 billion USD more than the Amazon founder. On Thursday, the electric car maker’s shares surged 7.9%. Tesla produced over a half-a-million cars last year, a fraction of the output of Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. Elon Musk's 'S3XY' Christmas & Holidays Wish with 'Doge' Meme Is Generating LOLs on Twitter!

As Musk enjoys the top spot, netizens have taken to Twitter to congratulate him for his latest achievement. Funny memes, jokes and hilarious tweets take over the internet, congratulating the Tesla founder for becoming the world’s richest person.

Check Tweets:

Aliens Be Like!

#ElonMusk becomes the richest person of world Meanwhile Aliens from mars:- pic.twitter.com/2wSfPhTaki — Kritika (@chal_chal_away) January 8, 2021

Hahaha

*After Elon musk becomes the Richest man* People trolling Jeff Bezos. Amazon employees: pic.twitter.com/wjMKgjiSQU — Memeistic404 (@VyomPratapSing3) January 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos on Hearing Elon Musk is World's Richest Person

Jeff Bezos on hearing he was no longer the richest man in the world@elonmusk $TSLA pic.twitter.com/CdwwTkmr4N — GuruLeaks (@Guruleaks1) January 8, 2021

LOL

Totally!

No one. . Elon musk to rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/NQKKIbytCm — Sajal Singh (@snoopy__004) January 8, 2021

'Feline Musk'

Yes, Totally!

The tech billionaire is known for spearheading companies invested in future technology like electrical mobility, space exploration, and artificial intelligence. He is also known for his affinity towards memes which he regularly shares through his Twitter account. Hence, there could not be any better way to celebrate Musk’s top spot than sharing some hilarious memes and netizens seem to know it well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).