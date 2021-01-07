Washington, January 7: Elon Musk, Tesla Inc and SpaceX chief, is now the richest person in the world. The billionaire entrepreneur overtook Amazon Inc founder Jeff Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after the shares of Tesla soared 4.8 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Tesla Cars Might Take Than Longer Than Expected to Hit Indian Roads, CEO Elon Musk Refuses to Give Any Fixed Timeline.

With Thursday's gains in the electric carmaker's shares, Musk's net worth reached $188.5 billion, which is $1.5 billion more than Bezos, who has held the top position since October 2017.

Musk's SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp, is also rival of Bezos-owned Blue Origin LLC in the private space sector.

Musk started 2020 worth about $27 billion. As the shares of Tesla skyrocketed, his net worth increased more than $150 billion. In July 2020, Must raced past Warren Buffet to become the seventh richest person. In November, Musk passed Gates to become the second richest person.

