All the companies want to increase productivity at their workplace and according to SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, the ways are quite simple and straightforward. Elon Musk's ' 7 Rules to Increase Productivity' is going viral on Twitter that includes ways that may seem slightly unconventional to many. He believes that one must ditch excessive meetings and get rid of useless acronyms at the workplace. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is a widely accepted genius. Gabriel Gruber, the owner of properati.com, a real estate portal took to Twitter to share seven things that Mr Musk has stressed on to increase productivity. Recently, Elon Musk revealed that SpaceX is all set to launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of next year and ever since the news Twitter is flooded with funny memes and jokes. The mission is funded by meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin as payment.

Ditch Excessive Meetings

According to Musk, excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and "almost always" get worse over time. "Please get off all large meetings, unless you're certain they are providing value to the whole audience in which case keep them very short," he said. One of the richest people on the planet believes you should do away with extra meetings unless you are dealing with an urgent matter. "Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved," Mr Gruber wrote, quoting Mr Musk.

Not Adding Value? Leave the Meeting

You need to add value to a conversation or a meeting and, therefore, Mr Musk recommends dropping out of a call or a meeting the moment you realise you aren't adding anything new. "It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time."

Acronyms Are a Waste of Time

Mr Musk, it seems, is not a fan of acronyms and hence he advises against using them for objects, software or processes at Tesla. "In general, anything that requires an explanation inhibits communication. We don't want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla," Mr Gruber wrote.

Communication Through the 'Chain of Command' Wastes Time

The SpaceX CEO believes that communication should travel via the shortest path necessary to get the job done, not through the "chain of command". "Any manager who attempts to enforce chain of command communication will soon find themselves working elsewhere," Mr Musk warns, according to Mr Gruber.

Communication Between Departments Is Important

Mr Musk sees poor communication between departments as a major source of issues, adding the way to address it to allow free flow of information between all levels. "If, in order to get something done between depts, an individual contributor has to talk to their manager, who talks to a director, who talks to a VP, who talks to another VP, who talks to a director, who talks to a manager, who talks to someone doing the actual work, then super dumb things will happen," the Tesla CEO says.

Ultimately, It's All About Common Sense

Mr Musk advises that in general, one should always pick common sense as their guide. "If following a "company rule" is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make for a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change," Mr Gruber wrote.

The Tesla CEO, who actively responds to tweets, this time, had just one word for the seven recommendations Mr Gruber listed out. "Exactly," said Mr Musk, reacting to the thread. Also, as we mentioned above, SpaceX is set to launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of next year, and that Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company is accepting the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin as payment. The dogecoin-funded mission's update was shared by Elon Musk on Twitter as he stated that the mission is "paid for in Doge" along with a funny Doge Coin to the moon song that you must definitely check out.

