Centre Planning to Sack 5 Lakh Government Employees? PIB Fact Check Terms Newspaper Report as Fake News

Screenshot of report claiming 5 lakh sacking by government (Photo Credits: PIB Fact Check)

New Delhi, June 11: A report has claimed that the central government is planning to remove 5 lakh employees to cut expenditures amid the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the economy. The report further claimed that government employees in the Ministry of Railways and Indian Ordnance Factories Service could be sacked. As a picture of the report is being circulated widely on social media, the PIB Fact Check issued a clarification, terming it as fake news. Complete Lockdown to be Imposed in India From June 15, Trains, Flight Operations to be Suspended Again? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

"Ministry Of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions has sought a report from the Ministry of Railways, Indian Ordnance Factories Service and other departments. Based on these reports, a proposal to sack 5 lakh central government employees will be prepared," the report claimed. Reacting to the report, the PIB Fact Check tweeted: "Fake news. Government is not considering any such proposal. Beware of such reports." Each Citizen Will Get Rs 7,500 Cash as Relief Fund? PIB Fact Check Finds Viral WhatsApp Message Fake.

Centre Planning to Sack 5 Lakh Government Employees:? Fake News, Says Govt

दावा: एक न्यूज़ रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि केंद्र सरकार 5 लाख केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकालने की तैयारी कर रही है।#PIBFactcheck: फेक न्यूज़। सरकार ऐसे किसी प्रस्ताव पर विचार नहीं कर रही है। कृपया ऐसी फैलाई जा रही ख़बरों से सावधान रहें। pic.twitter.com/afXmMkapmh — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 11, 2020

A lot of misinformation and fake news have flooded social media platforms since coronavirus pandemic hit India. There were sackings in the private sector due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown on businesses. Therefore, many suspect the government will also resort to lay-offs to reduce its spending amid the pandemic and deteriorating economic conditions.

LatestLY advises its readers not to fall prey to fake news. Don't believe what you receive on WhatsApp or see on Facebook, Twitter and other social platforms. Visit the official website of Press Information Bureau or LatestLY.com for verified and authentic news.

