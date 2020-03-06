Coronavirus in India: Did Times Now Report 4 Positive Cases in Maharashtra's Lonavala? Here's a Fact Check

Fake news on coronavirus cases in Lonavala | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, March 6: With a number of novel coronavirus cases detected in India, rumour mongers are using the social media to drive panic among netizens. In another such instance, miscreants used the logo of news channel Times Now to spread the fake news of four positive cases being reported in Maharashtra's Lonavala -- a popular hill station which serves as weekend picnic spots for Mumbai and Pune residents.

As the weekend neared, images forwarded as screenshot of Times Now live news feed went viral on messaging application WhatsApp. The text in the images said four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lonavala, taking the overall toll in India to 32. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

Fake News Goes Viral

A fact-check revealed that the images are fake, created using photo editing softwares. Times Now, through its Twitter handle, confirmed that no such news story was posted by it on social media or broadcasted on its channel. The media outlet further warned readers against falling prey to fake news mongers who use image-editing apps to spread rumours.

"Dear Viewers/Followers, it has come to our notice that some miscreants on social media are spreading FAKE NEWS by illegally using the TIMES NOW brand logo. TIMES NOW urges all to be watchful and follow news posted on @timesnow only," the channel posted.

Update by Times Now

#FakeNews #Alert | Dear Viewers/Followers, it has come to our notice that some miscreants on social media are spreading FAKE NEWS by illegally using the TIMES NOW brand logo. TIMES NOW urges all to be watchful and follow news posted on @timesnow only. pic.twitter.com/qltBRpqArW — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 5, 2020

The toll of infected cases, as of Thursday midnight, was 30 in India, confirmed the Union Health Ministry. The government is taking proactive measures to prevent the virus from spreading in all parts of the nation, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in the Parliament. All state and Centre authorities are working in coordination to curb the COVID-19 outbreak. "There is no need to panic," the Minister had stressed.

Fact check