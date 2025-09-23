Did Amit Shah Ask for PM Narendra Modi’s Resignation Over Operation Sindoor and Criticised NSA Ajit Doval for Same? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Propoganda Video

Mumbai, September 23: A video circulating on social media that purportedly shows Union Home Minister Amit Shah blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval for the alleged failure of “Operation Sindoor” has been flagged as fake by the government’s official fact-checking body. The viral video also shows Amit Shah asking PM Modi to resign.

"The complete plan for Operation Sindoor that Doval Ji gave us, we made a huge mistake in it. The biggest mistake was that we underestimated Pakistan. We thought we would fly our Rafales, and Pakistan would not do anything. But when we heard Colonel Sophia’s press conference, the reality came out. Pakistan rained missiles down on more than 26 places. I still cannot believe how this happened. Where did Modi Ji’s India Development go? Now, only one thing is clear: Modi Ji, now just resign and go home. The leadership of the BJP should now go to a new leader. All this is what is in my heart, and now the entire public is saying it too. Enough is enough,” Amit Shah could be heard saying in the video. Did Amit Shah Question PM Narendra Modi’s Foreign Policy After Pakistan–Saudi Defense Deal and Admit to Loss of Rafale and S-400? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video.

PIB Fact Check Flags AI-Manipulated of Amit Shah

🚨 Don’t fall for AI-generated propaganda! A manipulated video is circulating online, showing the Union Home Minister @AmitShah making certain claims regarding Pakistani missiles striking multiple locations and criticizing NSA Ajit Doval & Prime Minister Narendra Modi for… pic.twitter.com/FKQPpGZUkA — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 23, 2025

The clip, which appears to be from an interview with Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, features Shah allegedly saying that Modi should resign and pass on the BJP’s leadership to someone new.

The video appeared on an X handle, The Whistle Blower, with the caption, “Indian Home Minister Amit Shah directly blames Ajit Doval and India PM Modi for the defeat in Operation Sindoor. Says Pakistani missiles hit multiple locations uncontested. Amit Shah demands resignation from Modi over failed Operation Sindoor. (sic)” Fact Check: PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah To Be Sent to Jail After FIR Filed Against Them? PIB Reveals Truth About Claims Made in Video Thumbnails of YouTube Channel 'a.sharmaexpress'.

Did Amit Shah Really Ask for PM Modi's Resignation Over Operation Sindoor?

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB)’s Fact Check unit has categorically debunked the video, calling it AI-generated and doctored. In a statement, PIB clarified that Amit Shah has made no such remarks, and the video has been manipulated to spread disinformation.

“This is fake content aimed at misleading the public and sowing confusion. Citizens are advised not to share such unverified videos,” the PIB said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Amit Shah criticised PM Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval for Operation Sindoor ‘losses’ and asking for PM’s resignation. Conclusion : The claim is false. The video has been manipulated using AI. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).