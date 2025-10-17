Did Malabar Gold Collaborate With Pakistani Influencer Alishba Khalid? Kerala-Based Jewellery Group Refutes Allegations Amid Renewed Boycott Call Ahead of Dhanteras, Know All Facts Here

Mumbai, October 17: Ahead of Dhanteras, which will be observed on Saturday, October 18, Malabar Gold and Diamonds faced widespread criticism and boycott calls over its alleged collaboration with London-based Pakistani influencer Alishba Khalid. Notably, the Kerala-based jewellery group faced boycott calls after netizens alleged that Malabar Gold collaborated with Alishba Khalid, a Pakistani influencer. Taking to social media, netizens called to boycott Malabar Gold with #BoycottMalabarGold trending on X (formerly Twitter).

The boycott call came after Vijay Patel, an activist and investigative reporter, reshared his September 10 post in which he criticised Kerala-based Jewellery Group's UK store for collaborating with Pakistani influencers, including Alishba Khalid, who called India's "Operation Sindoor" a cowardly act. It must be recalled that Alishba Khalid is known for mocking India's Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. So, did Malabar Gold and Diamonds actually collaborate with Pakistani influencer Alishba Khalid? Scroll below to know the truth. Did KSRTC and Karnataka Govt’s Shakti Scheme Receive Certificates From ‘London Book of World Records’? CM Siddaramaiah Falls for Fake News, Know the Truth Here.

Call to Boycott Malabar Gold Renewed Ahead of Dhanteras Following Vijay Patel's Post

M.P. Ahammed owned Malabar Gold wants to send me to jail for this tweet. Read it twice and tell me which law I have violated. Fun fact: They have accepted in the court that they have hired a Pakistani influencer who has posted against our Indian army and called them ‘cowards’… pic.twitter.com/imzXKrMcf6 — Vijay Patel (@vijaygajera) October 17, 2025

Malabar Gold Issues Clarification Over Allegations of Collaboration With Alishba Khalid Amid Renewed Boycott Call

The call to boycott call renewed once again following Vijay Patel's post. Last month, the Kerala-based jewellery Group had faced boycott calls following allegations of collaboration with Pakistani influencer Alishba Khalid. The boycott call was renewed again by netizens following Patel's post in which he claimed M P Ahammed, the owner of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, wants to send him to jail for his tweet of September 10. However, a fact check found that the alleged claim that Malabar Gold collaborated with Alishba Khalid was fake. The Kerala-based Jewellery Group itself refuted the allegations made by netizens amid the renewed boycott call ahead of Dhanteras.

According to a report in India Today, sources in Malabar Gold revealed that the collaboration with Alishba Khalid was "just a fleeting, one-off association". "She was never a part of any brand campaign of the company, nor will she be in the future", the sources added. They further clarified that the Pakistani influencer was present during the opening event of their store and even promoted it. "She is not part of Malabar's future plans", sources in the Kerala-based jewellery Group clarified.

The sources also said that Alishba Khalid was not directly hired by Malabar, but she came on board through a third party. As per the report, since the store's opening, Malabar has blacklisted the agency for its oversight in recommending Alishba. Last month, Malabar Gold and Diamonds moved the Bombay High Court after it faced backlash online for its association with Alishba Khalid. Post this, the court directed Meta, X, Google, and other platforms to remove content the brand claimed was offensive and damaging its reputation. Back then, the jewellery brand also told the court that it was being projected as a "Pakistan sympathiser". Is the 'Leopard at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai' Video Real or Fake? AI-Generated Clip Spreads Fake News About Kurla Mall.

Hence, the alleged claim that Malabar Gold and Diamonds collaborated with Pakistani influencer Alishba Khalid is not true. The Kerala-based Jewellery Group has refuted all allegations made by social media users amid the renewed call to boycott Malabar Gold ahead of Dhanteras. Malabar has clarified that Khalid was via UK agency JAB Studios before her controversial remarks surfaced in May. The jewellery group also stated that they had "no knowledge" of her anti-India views and have severed ties since then. The call to boycott Malabar Gold was renewed after netizens came across the recent collaboration, which led to the controversy being revived once again.

