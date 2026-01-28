A significant political scandal has gripped Montenegro following the resignation of Mirjana Pajković, Director General for Human Rights, and Dejan Vukšić, a senior advisor to the President. The fallout centers on the unauthorized distribution of explicit video content and intimate correspondence involving Pajković, who has since filed criminal complaints alleging blackmail and threats originating from within the highest levels of government.

Pajković has publicly identified herself as the victim of "revenge pornography" and a coordinated smear campaign. In recent statements, she alleged that she received threatening phone calls, some purportedly traced back to fixed lines within the office of President Jakov Milatović. According to Pajković, she was warned that "there would be no life" for her if she proceeded with certain legal or professional actions.

To corroborate her claims, Pajković recently shared transcripts of messages allegedly sent by Dejan Vukšić. One notable exchange includes the phrase, "You will come sooner or later," which she interprets as a clear sign of intimidation and exertive control.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portal Dan / Dnevne novine Dan (@dnevne.novine.dan)

Dejan Vukšić Denies Allegations

Dejan Vukšić, the former head of the National Security Agency (ANB), has vehemently denied the allegations. Upon resigning his post, Vukšić countered by accusing Pajković of "stealing and misusing" his mobile phone in late 2024 to fabricate recordings and messages. He further alleged that Pajković has links to organized crime, specifically the Kavač clan, claims she has dismissed as an attempt to deflect from his own actions.

The controversy reached a peak when both officials submitted their resignations in January 2026, as the public nature of the feud made their continued government service untenable. Influencer Tijana Radonjic Falls to Death While Parasailing in Montenegro as She Unbuckles Safety Belt After 'Panic Attack', Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Presidential Involvement and Legal Action

The scandal has also drawn in President Jakov Milatović. Pajković claims she reached out to the President multiple times seeking protection as a victim of violence but received no response. She further alleged that Milatović failed to publish her candidacy for the position of Ombudsman, an omission she views as part of the broader effort to sideline her.

Current Status of the Case:

Criminal Complaints: Pajković has filed multiple reports with the Police Directorate for threats and unauthorized distribution of private materials.

Police Investigation: Authorities are currently examining the digital evidence provided by both parties.

Public Reaction: The case has sparked a national debate regarding the lack of legal protections against non-consensual intimate imagery and the professional conduct of state advisors.

Montenegrin authorities have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and further statements are expected as forensic analysis of the communications is completed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Mirjana Pajković Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).