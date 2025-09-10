Was Qatar Informed by US in Advance About Israel’s Attack on Hamas? Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Spokesperson Terms White House’s Claim False

Doha, September 10: Did the United States inform Qatar ahead of Israel’s airstrikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha? White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed in a briefing that the strikes, while "a worthy goal," were coordinated in advance with Qatar, implying that Doha had prior knowledge of the operation. According to her statements, the strikes "do not advance Israel or America’s goals" but were still executed with supposed communication to Qatari authorities. These claims quickly circulated on social media, fueling speculation that Qatar had been fully briefed before the explosions hit the capital.

The airstrikes in Doha reportedly targeted senior Hamas leaders, including the son of exiled Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya, and resulted in multiple casualties, with Hamas reporting six deaths, including a member of Qatar’s security forces. The incident coincided with ongoing indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Qatar amid the Gaza conflict, intensifying public concern and debate about the alleged prior knowledge claimed by the White House. Israel Strikes Qatar: IDF Confirms Carrying Out Attacks in Doha Targeting Hamas Leaders (See Pics and Videos).

White House Claims Qatar Was Informed of Israeli Strike on Doha Beforehand

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Claims Qatar Was Informed of Israeli Air Strike on Doha Before Hand (Photo Credits: X/ @JewishWarrior13)

Qatar Denies Prior Information From US About Israeli Strike on Doha

According to Majed al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, the reports that Doha was informed in advance are false. Al-Ansari clarified on X, stating, "the statements being circulated about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are baseless." He further added that the call from the US official occurred during the explosions caused by the Israeli airstrike, not beforehand. Did India Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Refuse to Shake Hands With Each Other During Asia Cup 2025 Press Conference? Here's The Fact Check.

Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Spokesperson Terms White House’s Claim False

The statements being circulated about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are baseless. The call from a U.S. official came during the sound of explosions caused by the Israeli attack in Doha. — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) September 9, 2025

Qatar emphasised that it had no prior knowledge of the operation, directly contradicting the narrative presented by the White House Press Secretary. Reports confirm that several explosions were heard in Doha simultaneously as Israeli forces carried out the strike targeting Hamas leaders. Israel did not provide exact details of the location, while Hamas confirmed its leadership survived the broader attack

Fact check

Claim : The White House claimed that Qatar was informed in advance about Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha. Conclusion : Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson clarified that the claims are false, stating they were contacted only during the explosions. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).