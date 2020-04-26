Doctor Richa Rajpoot Rubbishes Death Rumours After Fake News With Her Pictures Suggesting 'Dr Manisha Patil Dies on Duty' Fighting Coronavirus Go Viral

Fake news with picture of Dr Richa Rajpoot (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Lucknow, April 26: A doctor from Uttar Pradesh had to put out a clarification that she is alive after her pictures with fake news suggesting that a doctor from Maharashtra died treating coronavirus patients went viral on social media platforms. Doctor Richa Rajpoot posted a sarcastic tweet with screenshots of "condolence" messages carrying her pictures over Maharashtra's Dr Manisha Patil's alleged death. Ratan Tata Dismisses Fake Viral WhatsApp Post on Impact of Coronavirus on Indian Economy Attributed to Him, Says Not His Views.

The fact is pictures going viral with new of Dr Manisha Patil's alleged death are of Dr Richa Rajpoot. Reacting to the wrong use of her images, Dr Richa Rajpoot on Sunday sarcastically tweeted: "Now my ghost will handle my Twitter account. Pray that my soul rests in peace." Those who know Dr Rajpoot also attempted to dispel rumours around her pictures. Viral Audio Clip Claiming Vegetable Vendors Are Spreading Coronavirus by Licking, Spitting on Items is Fake.

Here Are Some Posts Carrying Dr Richa Rajpoot's Pictures With False Claim:

Dr Richa Rajpoot Dispels Rumours:

Social media platforms are flooded with fake news and misinformation around coronavirus. Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter.

