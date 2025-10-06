Has PM Narendra Modi Asked Public To Invest INR 21,000 in App Promising Profits of up to INR 6 Lakh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Article Published on ‘Inwayss’ Website

Fact Check: No, PM Modi Has Not Asked Public To Invest in App Promising Profits of INR 6 Lakh (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, October 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsing an investment scheme that promises profits up to INR 6 lakh on an investment of just INR 21,000 is false, as clarified by the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit. The PIB Fact Check unit has recently issued a clarification regarding a fake article published on a website called "inwayss."

According to a PIB Fact Check, the claim made in the article is fake. "No such platform has been endorsed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Government of India," PIB Fact Check said. "Don’t fall prey to any such suspicious investment claims! Stay alert. Verify before you share," the agency posted on X. Is PM Narendra Modi Offering 3 Months of Free Mobile Recharge to All Indians? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Forward.

An article published on the website "inwayss" claims that during a live TV show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the public to invest in an app that turns an investment of ₹21,000 into a profit of up to ₹6 lakh.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is fake. ⚠️ No such platform… pic.twitter.com/CNBcWUu34p — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 5, 2025

Fake AI Video of PM Modi Endorsing Investment Scheme Goes Viral

Earlier, PIB Fact Check had debunked a fake AI-generated video of PM Modi endorsing an investment scheme that promises daily returns of up to INR 1.25 lakh on an investment of just INR 21,000. "The video is digitally manipulated," using AI or deepfake technology. The government has confirmed that no such scheme exists and that "Prime Minister Modi or the government of India is NOT associated with any such platform," the PIB Fact Check had clarified.

In the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and media manipulation, videos may be produced to appear remarkably realistic. Scammers use these strategies to exploit people's trust in public leaders and government organisations. It is preferable to check the references. Has Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsed Scheme To Earn INR 25.5 Lakh per Month on Investment of INR 22,000? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video.

In May, State Bank of India (SBI) issued a public caution notice to alert customers and the general public about a surge in deepfake scam videos circulating on social media. SBI posted on social media X, "Always verify the identity of the person offering investment opportunities. Be cautious of unsolicited advice and always double-check before investing."

