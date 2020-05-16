Fact Check: Cadbury Giving Away 500 Free Baskets of Cadbury Chocolate to EVERYONE on its 196th Anniversary? Know Truth About This Fake Message

Dairy Milk fact check (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Social media has become a buzzing place more than ever as people in lockdown are constantly tuning on to one platform or another. A lot of people are updated with the latest news because of these mediums, but often the reach of these platforms is misused to send out fake news and messages. A lot of coronavirus-related fake messages are constantly debunked by fact-checkers. Now another fake message is being forwarded about Cadbury distributing free baskets of their chocolates to everyone to mark their anniversary. A message reading, "Cadbury is giving away 500 Free baskets of Cadbury Chocolate to EVERYONE on its 196th ANNIVERSARY*"is being shared on WhatsApp and Twitter, with a link attached to "claim" your box. However, this is a fake link. Fact Check: Liquor Home Delivery in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai? Don't Fall for the Phishing Calls by Fraudsters.

The message about Cadbury giving out free baskets of chocolates is being passed along on WhatsApp, Twitter and other platforms. Interestingly, the same message with a change in the number of baskets was forwarded during Diwali 2019 too. The format has come up again and this time the occasion has been changed to their anniversary. Some users have shared it on Twitter and tagged the company who have confirmed it is a fake link and there is no such scheme run by them.

Check The Fake Messages About Cadbury Giving Free Chocolate Boxes:

@DairyMilkIn Is this news true? My friend send me this link for free basket of Cadbury Chocolate. It's rumour or true? pic.twitter.com/sfl145aQzu — Vaishali Garbyal²⁰¹³ (@Kuhu1812) May 9, 2020

@DairyMilkIn Cadbury is giving away 500 Free baskets of Cadbury Chocolate to EVERYONE on its 196th ANNIVERSARY I have received this message on what's app is it true ?? — काळेपाटील (@Kalepatil_11) May 12, 2020

The fake website link gives a survey to the users and asking them to fill in their details. We have heard and read of enough scams sending messages and link by promising freebies. The company themselves has warned about having no truth to this viral message.

Check Cadbury's Clarification to The User:

Hi, thank you for bringing this to our notice. This is a fake website link in circulation under the Cadbury name promising free chocolates. Mondelēz International is not running any such promotion. We advise consumer caution before opening the link or sharing it 1/2 — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) May 11, 2020

Please be careful not to fall prey to any such fake message, don't open the link and feed any relevant information. Also, inform those who send it to you about the truth about these fake links.

