Panvel, June 24: As the novel coronavirus pandemic was not enough, a circular has been doing rounds on social media claiming that the pigeons are causing "hyper sensitive pneumonia" in Maharastra's Panvel area. The notice carries a logo of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The circular is widely shared on Whatsapp and creating panic among the residents. Fact Check: Guidelines Attributed to Mumbai Police Go Viral on Social Media, City Police Calls It Fake; Asks People to Not Circulate It.

LatestLY Fact Check Team found that the same circular which is being shared on social media went viral on the internet last year. It first appeared in March 2019. That time, PCMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, speaking to Times of India, told that no such circular was issued by the municipal corporation.

Fake Circular Doing Rounds on Social Media:

Received this on WhatsApp#Panvel MahanagarPalika cautious about Hyper Sensitive Pneumonia caused by Pigeons. #NaviMumbai pic.twitter.com/CkMa2nRpAd — Navi Mumbai News (@NaviMumbai_News) March 15, 2019

The PCMC, however, issued a notice against feeding pigeons. The step was taken as residents said that the birds dirty the premises with their dropping. A 2008 study in Venice found that pigeons can produce more than 25 pounds in dropping in a year. Their feathers and dropping can also lead to over 60 kinds of respiratory ailments.

