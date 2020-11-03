Fake News of Mukesh Ambani Suffering From Pancreatic Cancer And Undergoing Liver Transplant Goes Viral on Social Media, Here is a Fact Check

Mumbai, November 3: The news of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani suffering from pancreatic cancer has been going viral on Twitter. There are tweets that are being widely shared which says that 'Mukesh Ambani has lost 30 kgs and he has already undergone a liver transplant in London'. People are widely sharing these tweets and asking confirmation on whether they are actual or fake news.

Some messages which are doing the rounds on social media including WhatsApp claim 'Mukesh Ambani has pancreatic cancer and for his surgery done in Sloan Kettering New York. He underwent a liver transplant in London.' There are also tweets which say "Time to consolidate your positions on RIL - news of Ambani's health going bonkers."

LatestLY reached out to the Corporate Communications Team of Reliance Industries who confirmed us that it is fake news. Netizens are therefore urged not to create unnecessary panic in the market by spreading fake news. Mukesh Ambani Loses Nearly $7 Billion in a Day As Shares of Reliance Industries Tumble Following Drop in Its Quarterly Profit.

Here are some fake tweets going viral on social media concerning Mukesh Ambani's health:

It’s real and Ambani underwent liver transplant after he got pancreatic cancer ??? Omg can’t believe — MukeshH Ambani (@MuCashAmban1) November 3, 2020

Here's another tweet:

Mukesh Ambani has pancreatic cancer and for his surgery done in SLOAN KETTERING NEW YORK. He underwent liver transplant in London. The family has lived along Germany / Swiss border. And now rented a 200 acre estate near London The family hasn’t visited IPL so far@Vishvesh03. — siddharth mehta (@siddharth79699) November 2, 2020

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, lost almost $7 billion from his net worth as Reliance Industries' shares tumbled the most in over seven months following a drop in quarterly profit. The stock of India's most-valuable company closed 8.6 percent lower in Mumbai on Monday, slipping the most since March 23.

LatestLY urges people not to believe in fake news and to always cross-check facts before forwarding on social media.

