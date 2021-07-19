Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal Renamed As Maharana Sindhuraj Railway Station? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message

New Delhi, July 19: A fake WhatsApp message is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the name of Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has been changed. The fake claim further goes on to say that the name of the Habibganj railway station has been changed to Maharana Sindhuraj railway station. The Habibganj railway station is located in Bhopal city and part of the West Central Railway. The Habibganj railway station lies on the main Jhansi–Bhopal–Itarsi route line. It is India's first ISO-certified private railway station. Govt Asking for Legal Charge of Rs 5,600 To Install Solar Pump Under KUSUM Yojana? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Approval Letter.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made in the viral message is fake. It added saying that the Ministry of Railways has not made any such decision in changing the name of Habibganj railway station to Maharana Sindhuraj railway station. "No such decision has been taken by the Railway Ministry regarding the renaming of Habibganj Railway Station", it added. Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad District to Be Renamed as Narmadapuram.

The government has time and again warned people of such fake and misleading information. Fake news is spreading like wildfire on social media platforms. People are advised to rely only on the competent and relevant government authorities for any such announcement to avoid being misled.

Fact check

Claim : Whatsapp message claims that the name of Habibganj railway station in Bhopal has been changed to Maharana Sindhuraj railway station. Conclusion : This claim is fake as the Rail Ministry has not taken any such decision regarding the renaming of Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).