Govt Asking for Legal Charge of Rs 5,600 To Install Solar Pump Under KUSUM Yojana? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Approval Letter

New Delhi, February 24: A fake approval letter is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is charging Rs 5,600 as legal charge to install a solar pump. The fake post claims that the government is charging a fee to install solar pumps under KUSUM Yojana. The claim states, "An approval letter purportedly issued by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is asking for Rs 5,600 on the pretext of legal charge to install a solar pump under KUSUM Yojana is in circulation".

Dismissing the misinformation, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the approval letter is fake and baseless. The fact check debunked the fake information and said that the letter is fake and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has not issued any such approval letter. Fake Website Offers Loan Up to Rs 2 Lakh Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ Scheme, PIB Reveals Truth Behind Viral News.

An approval letter purportedly issued by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is asking for Rs 5,600 on the pretext of legal charge to install a solar pump under KUSUM Yojana is in circulation #PIBFactCheck: This letter is #FAKE. @mnreindia has not issued this approval letter pic.twitter.com/NiA4nUhHP6 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 24, 2021

Several such fake news are being widely spread on digital platforms, triggering panic and fear among people. The government has time and again warned people against such misleading information that surface on social media attributing to the government. Candidates have been asked to check the official websites of the various government ministries to verify any such job offers or vacancies.

