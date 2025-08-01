Fact Check: Are There Potholes on Road Outside NHAI HQ in Delhi? Highway Authority Clarifies on Misleading Claims Made in Viral Video, Attributes Responsibility to Delhi PWD

Delhi, August 1: Are there potholes on the road outside the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) headquarters in Delhi? A viral video circulating on social media claims exactly that, showing damaged road conditions purportedly right outside the NHAI office. The video was first shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @us1egola on July 27 and later reshared by @IndianGems_, gaining significant traction online.

The viral video depicts potholes and road deterioration, prompting many to question the maintenance standards near the highway authority’s main office. As the video gained traction online, the NHAI issued an official clarification. Taking to X, the highway authority said, "NHAI would like to inform that the said stretch is not located in front of NHAI HQ and does not fall under NHAI’s jurisdiction." Fact Check: Was Harika Dronavalli Pregnant During FIDE Women's World Cup 2025? Here's The Truth as Misleading Claim About Chess Star Goes Viral.

Potholes Seen Outside NHAI HQ in Viral Video

Post Claims Road Outside NHAI HQ in Delhi Road Has Potholes (Photo Credits: X/@IndianGems_)

NHAI Says Viral Pothole Claim Misleading

Your complaint no. is PWD/2025/07/521844 — PWD Delhi (@DelhiPwd) July 30, 2025

According to the highway authority, the road in question is maintained by the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD), and they urged the public to avoid spreading misleading information. "It is currently maintained by @DelhiPWD. Kindly refrain from spreading misleading information," the authority posted on X. Adding to the conversation, a community note on the video highlighted that while the original poster (OP) did share factual evidence of potholes near the NHAI building, they did not comment on which agency was responsible for road maintenance. Did India Declare a Financial Emergency After USD 60 Billion Market Crash Triggered by Donald Trump’s Tariff? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Account.

Therefore, the NHAI’s claim that the OP was spreading misleading information has been deemed false. In response to the video and public concern, the Delhi PWD confirmed that a case has been registered under complaint number "PWD/2025/07/521844" to address the reported road condition. In conclusion, while the road in the video does have potholes, it does not fall under NHAI's jurisdiction. The claim is partly true; the road condition is factual, but its association with NHAI is misleading.

Fact check

Claim : A viral video claims that there are potholes right outside the NHAI headquarters in Delhi. Conclusion : While the video shows real potholes, the road is not under NHAI’s jurisdiction, making the claim misleading. Full of Trash Clean

