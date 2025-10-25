Is There Sunday Mega Block on October 26, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, October 26: Local train services in Mumbai are expected to face disruptions on Sunday, October 26, due to the scheduled mega block announced by Central and Trans-Harbour Railway authorities. The maintenance work is essential for track, signal, and overhead equipment upkeep, aimed at ensuring smoother and safer train operations. While passengers on some lines will experience delays, diversions, and cancellations, the Western, Harbour, and Uran lines will continue to operate normally.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. Special arrangements have been made on certain sections to partially ease the inconvenience, but passengers should expect significant changes to normal train schedules on the affected routes. Mumbai Local Train Fight Video: Brawl Between Women Inside Ladies Coach Allegedly Over Seat Goes Viral.

On the Central Line, the mega block will affect the Matunga–Mulund Up and Down Fast lines from 11:05 am to 3:45 pm. DOWN fast line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10:36 am to 3:10 pm will be diverted on the DOWN slow line at Matunga, halting at scheduled stops between Matunga and Mulund, and are expected to arrive 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on the DOWN fast line at Mulund. Similarly, UP fast line services from Thane between 11:03 am and 3:38 pm will be diverted on the UP slow line at Mulund, stopping at scheduled stations between Mulund and Matunga, and will be re-diverted on the UP fast line at Matunga, arriving 15 minutes late. ‘Speak Marathi or Get Out’: Mumbai Local Train Brawl Over Seat in Ladies Compartment Quickly Turns Into Language Row (Watch Video).

Mumbai Megablock on October 26

On the Harbour Line, no block is scheduled, and all services will operate normally.

On the Trans-Harbour Line, Thane–Vashi/Nerul Up and Down services will be affected from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. During this period, UP services from Panvel/Nerul/Vashi to Thane and DOWN services from Thane to Vashi/Nerul/Panvel will remain cancelled.

The Uran and Western lines will continue to run normally with no block. Passengers are advised to plan their travel in advance, expect delays and cancellations on the affected lines, and use alternative routes wherever possible on October 26.

