Is There Sunday Mega Block on September 21, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, September 21: Local train services in Mumbai will be disrupted today due to the scheduled Sunday mega block announced by Central and Harbour Railway authorities. The block, scheduled for essential track, signal, and overhead equipment maintenance, will affect commuters on the Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines, while Western and Uran lines remain unaffected.

The mega block is aimed at ensuring smoother and safer operations in the long run, though in the short term, passengers will face delays, diversions, and cancellations across multiple routes. Railways have issued detailed timings and diversions for each affected line. Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Elphinstone Bridge Between Parel and Prabhadevi to Close From September 12 Night for Demolition and Flyover Construction; Check Routes To Avoid.

Is There Sunday Mega Block on September 21, 2025?

Central Line

On the Thane–Kalyan UP and DOWN fast lines, a block will be in place from 10:40 am to 3:40 pm. During this period, Down Fast/Semi-Fast locals departing CSMT between 9:34 am and 3:03 pm will be diverted via the Down Slow line, halting at Kalva, Mumbra, and Diva, reaching their destination 10 minutes late. Similarly, Up Fast/Semi-Fast locals from Kalyan between 10:28 am and 3:40 pm will be diverted to the UP Slow line, halting additionally at Diva, Mumbra, and Kalva, and rejoining the Fast line at Mulund, arriving 10 minutes behind schedule. Maharashtra Shocker: Toddler Dies After Being Stuck in Traffic Jam on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for 4-5 Hours, NHAI Reveals Reason Behind Vehicle Congestion.

Mail/Express trains departing from CSMT/Dadar will use the 5th line, while arrivals will run via the 6th line between Kalyan and Vikhroli.

Harbour Line

Between Vashi and Panvel, UP and DOWN services will be suspended from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. Trains from CSMT to Panvel/Belapur and vice versa during block hours will remain cancelled. However, special services will operate between CSMT and Vashi to partly ease commuter inconvenience.

Transharbour Line

Only Thane–Vashi services will be impacted from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. Trains between Thane and Panvel in both directions will be cancelled during block hours.

Uran & Western Lines

No mega block is scheduled; services will operate as usual.

Mumbai Mega Block on September 21

In conclusion, while Mumbai’s rail lifeline continues to function, passengers are advised to plan ahead, expect delays, and use alternative routes where possible to minimise inconvenience.

