In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra's Vasai, a toddler died after he was stuck in traffic for four to five hours on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-48). The incident was shared by Dr. Samiksha from Galaxy Hospital on Instagram. She said that the toddler had fallen from 15-foot but was concious. The doctor blamed poor traffic management and questioned why trucks and heavy vehicles continued to clog the highway despite daytime restrictions. "And here lies the cruel twist - the real cause of his death was not the fall, but the traffic. What should have been a 20-minute journey turned into a 4-5 HOURS OF NIGHTMARE ON MUMBAI- AHMEDABAD HIGHWAY," her story read. She also revealed that the child died because of time wasted in traffc jam and not becaue of medical care. "Who to blame? Government, leaders, greedy politicians, corrupt traffic and police official?" she asked. After the incident, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revealed the reson behind traffic congestion. In a post on X, NHAI said, "The severe traffic congestion on the Achhad–Dahisar section of NH-48 happened due to the imposed restrictions by State Government on the entry of heavy vehicles into Thane City between 06:00 hrs to 24:00 hrs from 18.09.2025 to 02.10.2025." NHAI express regret over the tragic incident and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Palghar Woman Chhaya Purab, Anaesthetised for Transfer to Mumbai Hospital, Dies Midway As Ambulance Caught in Traffic Jam on National Highway 48.

NHAI deeply regrets the tragic incident and conveys heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The severe traffic congestion on the Achhad–Dahisar section of NH-48 happened due to the imposed restrictions by State Government on the entry of heavy vehicles into Thane City… — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) September 19, 2025

