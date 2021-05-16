Rainfall and Change in Weather Conditions Can Reduce the Spread of COVID-19 Infections? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Message Going Viral on Social Media

New Delhi, May 16: At a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, several fake news and misinformation regarding the spread, cure, and treatment of the deadly disease are doing rounds on social media platforms. In the latest such incident, a claim is being widely circulated on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter claiming that a change in weather conditions can lessen the chances of COVID-19 infection. The misleading claim also states that the spread of the coronavirus infection will be reduced once it starts raining as the virus will be less active. COVID-19 Can Be Cured at Home Using Black Pepper, Ginger and Honey? Viral News Claiming Pondicherry University Student Has Found Home Remedy for Coronavirus Is Fake.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that the video claiming that the claim is completely baseless and false. Issuing a clarification, the fact check stated that the spread of COVID-19 infection can only be reduced by following all COVID-19 appropriate behaviors like regularly wearing face masks, washing and sanitising hands frequently, and by maintaining social distancing.

Here's the tweet:

Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the spread of such false and unscientific claims are very high. The government has urged people not to blindly follow messages and rely only on official releases of the relevant medical authorities for any such information. People have been advised time and again to take proper medical consultation in case of any coronavirus symptoms.

Claim : Change in weather and rainfall can reduce the speed of COVID-19 infection? Conclusion : A fact check by PIB stated that the claims are baseless and fake and the spread of the virus can only be reduced by following COVID-19 appropriate behavior. Full of Trash Clean

