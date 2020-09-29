Video of MS Braemar Cruising Narrow Canal in Greece Passed off As That of Ro-Ro Ferry Service Between Bhavnagar And Bharuch; Here's The Complete Truth About The Viral Footage

Video of MS Braemar cruising narrow canal in Greece passed off as that of Ro-Ro ferry service between Bhavnagar and Bharuch (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A video purportedly showing a ship service being operated between Gujarat's Bhavnagar and Bharuch is going viral on social media platforms. The video shows a giant ship crossing a narrow canal. It is claimed that the video is of a boat service that is being operated between Bhavnagar and Bharuch to reduce travel time. The video was shared by one Renuka Jain with the same claims on Twitter. She has over 24,000 followers. But there is more to this than meets the eye. Kin of Those Who Died of COVID-19 Can Claim Insurance Under PMJJBY and PMSBY? PIB Fact Check Clarifies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Ro-Ro ferry service Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch district in October 2017. The ambitious service was meant to optimise the use of the sea route and cut down an eight-hour road trip between the ports of Ghogha and Dahej. But the fact is the video shared by Renuka Jain and several others is not of the Ghoga-Dahej Ro-Ro ferry service. In fact, the video is of a cruise ship MS Braemar passing through Corinth canal in Greece, not in India and certainly not in Gujarat. Video of Leopard Drinking Water From Swimming Pool is NOT From Taj, Ranthambore or Lonavala But From South Africa; Know Complete Truth Behind Viral Footage.

Renuka Jain Passes Off Video of MS Braemar Cruising Narrow Canal in Greece Passed off As That of Ro-Ro Ferry Service Between Bhavnagar And Bharuch:

Original Video of MS Braemar Cruising Narrow Canal in Greece:

Therefore, it can be concluded that while the claims about a ship service between Bhavnagar and Bharuch based on facts, the viral video is unrelated. As far as the Ghoga-Dahej Ro-Ro ferry service is concerned, it was suspended on September 24, 2019, after Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) cited heavy siltation from the river Narmada. Before it was suspended, the ferry carried 2.8 lakh passengers between the two destinations.

Apart from passengers, the ferry has also transported about 45,000 cars, 12,500 trucks and close to 26,000 two-wheelers. The Union Shipping Ministry has formed an “empowered group” that will find solutions to re-start the stalled Ghoga-Dahej Ro-Ro ferry service in Gujarat.

