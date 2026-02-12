Two major viral video scandals have dominated social media feeds across the Philippines this week. On one side, we have the "Pinay Gold Medalist" Zyan Cabrera, known as Jerriel Cry4zee, and on the other, the popular Siargao-based creator Vera Hill, known as "ChiChi".

While they appear to be separate incidents involving different influencers, cybersecurity experts warn that they are two heads of the same hydra. Both are sophisticated "Ghost File" scams designed to hijack search trends, but they use very different psychological triggers to trap their victims.

Here is a comparison of the Zyan Cabrera vs. Vera Hill (ChiChi) viral scams.

'Gold Medalist' Zyan Cabrera: The "Event Hijacker"

The Strategy: News Hijacking. Scammers brilliantly timed this attack to coincide with the 2026 Winter Olympics. By labeling Zyan Cabrera (Jerriel Cry4zee) as a "Bold Gold Medalist," they tricked the algorithms of Google and Facebook. When users searched for real Olympic news, they were served links to a fake "leaked video" of a gold medalist. Is Zyan Cabrera An Olympian? Fact Check on Pinay Viral Gold Medalist Video Scandal 2026.

The Bait: A rumored "Boyfriend Video." The scammers added a layer of personal scandal, claiming a private tape with her boyfriend was leaked, creating a double-whammy of curiosity: Sports Prestige + Private Bold Video Scandal.

The Verdict: Total Fabrication. Zyan is not an Olympian, and the "Gold Medalist" tag was purely an SEO weapon.

Vera Hill (ChiChi): The "Keyword Trap"

The Strategy: SEO Poisoning. Instead of riding a global event, this scam focused on local domination. Hackers flooded the internet with thousands of low-quality blog posts containing the keywords "ChiChi Vera Hill Viral," and "ChiChi Video Call." ChiChi Leaked Video Hoax: Why the Vera Hill Viral Link is a Cyber Trap.

The Bait: "The Siargao Leak." This attack relied on the classic "leaked tape" trope, targeting her specific fanbase in Siargao and beyond. Scammers created thousands of fake pages that look like video players. When a fan searches for "ChiChi viral," these fake pages appear at the top of Google, pushing down legitimate news.

The Verdict: Ghost File. No video exists. The "leak" is just a redirect loop to adult dating affiliate sites.

Head-to-Head: The "Pinay Viral Video" Scam Wars

Feature Zyan Cabrera ("Gold Medalist") Vera Hill ("ChiChi") The Target Filipina (Pinay) Content Creator Filipina (Pinay) Creator (Siargao) The "Hook" Event Hijacking (Winter Olympics 2026) Keyword Stuffing (Nickname "ChiChi") and Video Call Clip The Narrative "Gold Medalist caught in scandal" "Siargao Influencer's private tape" The Bait "Boyfriend Video" (Scandal + Sports) "The Uncensored Leak" (Pure Clickbait) The Trap Social Media Phishing (Steals FB Logins) SEO Poisoning (Malware & Ads) Real Video? No. (Likely Lookalike/Deepfake) No. (Completely Fabricated)

We at LatestLY have analysed that, whether you are searching for the "Pinay Gold Medalist Bold Video" or the "ChiChi Viral Video Call," you are walking into the same trap. The Zyan Cabrera scam proves hackers are watching the news (Olympics) to find their next angle, while the Vera Hill scam shows they are manipulating search engines to target specific fanbases.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

