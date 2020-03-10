Fishgaurd's Viral 'Check Your Bluetits Campaign' Against Breast Cancer Urges Women 'Touch Their Boobs'

Fishguard's bluetits campaign (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Women are often urged to keep checking their breasts for any kind of lump so that breast cancer can be contained before it turns aggressive. Prevention is always better than cure and in terms of such deadly diseases, one must always get themselves screened. When it comes to breast cancer the best way is to do a self-examination of the breasts to check for any kind of lumps, dimpling, discharge or anything unusual for that matter. A Fishguard woman who is currently in remission from breast cancer, has launched a campaign to make women check their breasts from time to time. Also known as the "check for your bluetits campaign", Jackie Israel Jones started off this campaign. Do Parabens Cause Breast Cancer? Here’s the TRUTH!

She reportedly made a promise to her lifelong friend, Sian, that she would check her breasts monthly. "She made me promise that I would be more aware than she had been and that I would check myself. I didn't know at the time, but it was the last conversation I would ever have with Sian. As part of my promise I started checking my boobs monthly." This practice turned helpful when ten months later Jackie found a hard pea-sized lump in her left breast and was diagnosed with breast cancer. She further said, "The tumour was aggressive, and it had already spread to my lymph nodes. I had three surgeries, followed by six months of chemotherapy, then 20 radiotherapy sessions," to the Western Telegraph. From Early Signs to Types, All FAQs About Breast Cancer Answered!

Jackie is currently in remission. Along with other members of the Bluetits Chill Swimmers group she launched a campaign to urge everyone to check their boobs. She further urges, "I am now asking you to make that promise to get to know your own boobs. Get your hands on your boobs or get someone else's hands on them! Remind your mothers, daughters, sisters and friends to check their boobs and let's not forget the men, as they need to check theirs too."