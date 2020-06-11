Florida Snake Hunter Catches Giant Man-Eater 17-Foot Python After a Bloody Battle (Watch Terrifying Pic and Video)

Python hunt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A snake hunter in Florida engaged in a fierce battle to hunt down a massive 17-foot python. Mike Kimmel is a contract snake hunter specifically for pythons who keeps posting pictures of his adventures with the dangerous reptiles on his Instagram. But a day ago, he might just have made a record catch of a man-eater in Everglades region. Kimmel got into a fierce battle with the female python and was lost a lot of blood after the snake bit him. The snake bite was so severe it punched a hole in his forearm but Kimmel stayed on with his mission and managed to kill the huge 150-pound snake. He posted a picture and video of this encounter and it is thrilling! Python, Honey Badger and Two Jackals Fight For Survival in Africa's National Park (Watch Dramatic Video).

Mile Kimmel is a conservationist known as the 'Python Cowboy' to his social media followers. He works with the South Florida Water Management District on their python elimination program. These invasive snakes prove damage to the surrounding ecosystem and thus have to be taken out. He described his battle with this huge one on his Instagram and also posted a video of his bleeding forearm while the snake wrangled around him. Leopard Kills a Python and Smashes The Snake's Skull During Epic Battle in Africa's Masai Mara National Park (View Thrilling Pics).

Watch The Video of His Deadly Battle Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trapper Mike (@pythoncowboy) on Jun 10, 2020 at 7:13am PDT

Here's The Pic With His Hunt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trapper Mike (@pythoncowboy) on Jun 9, 2020 at 5:33am PDT

Damn! Isn't it scary? He does mention that she was an absolute monster and the picture shows no less! He dragged the snake back to his boat and used a pistol to humanly euthanise it. It is not yet clear if this catch broke his records but it was definitely a good win for the Florida Conservation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).