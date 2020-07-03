The year 2020 is turning wilder each month! Can you ever imagine a shark fish being preyed by a bird? But trust this year for turning your wildest imagination coming true and it will deliver! A video has been shared on Twitter which is going crazy viral that shows a bird of prey flying with a fish that appears like a shark. Many have said that is an Osprey but it is not yet confirmed if the fish is a shark, although it looks like one. The video is shocking because a bird preying on a shark is definitely not what we are used to seeing. Terrifying Video of Shark Chasing Teens Spearfishing at Bulli Point in Wollongong Will Send Shivers Down the Spine!

The video was captured on Myrtle Beach by Kelly Burbage who posted it on a Facebook group. Ms Burbage asked if the bird was an Eagle or a Condor. But the unusual sight was soon shared on Twitter where it has already got over 15 million views and the topic was on the prey more than the bird! It appeared like a shark and its something never seen before or heard of. Sharks are known to be predatory fishes and their size can scare away humans too. But this bird is mostly an Osprey, as most of the experts identified, made a small shark its prey! The reactions are funny, amusing and some calling it the wildness of 2020! 'Smiling' Great White Shark Captured by Photographer in South Africa, Check Terrifying Pics!

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7 — Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020

That's an Osprey!

Definitely an Osprey - It takes a lot of power to lift up some of the large fish out of the water the way they do - amazing birds 👍🏼 😃 — Sacha Barbato (@sachab71) July 1, 2020

Uber for Sharks

Uber for Sharks. — Unwashed Mass (@jme_rbt) July 2, 2020

Crime Duo!

I like to think that they're a crime fighting duo — Christopher Moore (@CMooreFishes) June 30, 2020

Flying Sharks- Courtesy, Osprey

I wonder who said Sharks cant fly. Just ask the Osprey. https://t.co/snddHcTzlV — Roosters World (@Roosters_World) June 30, 2020

Welcome to July 2020

2020 July. Who had birds air striking humans with sharks for their bingo? https://t.co/mgEPK0934k — White Sith Male (@whitesithmale) July 3, 2020

Yep

Yes, that is a bird carrying a shark Nothing surprises me in 2020 anymore pic.twitter.com/6CgYOJtUa5 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) July 2, 2020

This is Just 2020!

Hold up. Is that a bird carrying off a shark? This is 2020. I guess anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/cJwCcBksWa — KSAT Max Massey 🖊🎙 (@MaxMasseyTV) July 2, 2020

The video is amazing, right? It does like a shark from an angle. Osprey also called as seahawk is a fish-eating bird of prey. It typically takes fish weighing up to 150–300 gms easily as its prey. But a shark seems a little too far-fetched no?

