Terrifying Video of Shark Chasing Teens Spearfishing at Bulli Point in Wollongong Will Send Shivers Down the Spine!

As you hit the beach for some fun, remember of the mindful sharks. Shark attacks have been very common, and many cases are reported from across the world. Like these kids who were enjoying some spearfishing at Bulli Point in Wollongong were taken aback after they encountered the fish, which was literally chasing them. A video captured a terrifying moment of two teenage siblings who were left shaken after the shark charged towards them. The heart-stopping footage of the encounter shows the shark suddenly turning before swimming right at them. The viral video will send shivers down your spine. Father Saves Daughter From Shark Attack by Punching it 5 Times at North Carolina Beach.

Media reports identified the teens as 16-year-old Taia and 13-year-old Baxter Hanley, who was spearfishing at Bulli Point. The shark is believed to be a bronze whaler, also known as a copper shark. Baxter quickly pointed his speargun at the shark while Taia continued to scream as the shark approached within meters of the pair. Thankfully, at the last minute, the marine predator turned and swam off, leaving the teens frightened and shaken. Australian Woman Pulled in Water by Sharks, Miraculously Survives!

Their mother reported that the experience was frightening for the children. But it will not stop them from going back into the water. The heart-stopping moment was captured on the camera, and it can give anyone the nightmare.

Watch the Video:

A brother and sister had a close call with a large shark that approached them while they snorkeled about 500 feet offshore. The kids' mother said, while the encounter "rattled them pretty badly," she was sure they'd be "back out there soon." https://t.co/rhDHwQUFOi pic.twitter.com/amagLHZhON — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2020

Both the teens are reportedly fine. It is common to sight sharks during the summer. But experts recommend, if you encounter them, don’t thrash or scream. Just turn around, get out of the water and tell everyone else to do the same. It is advisable to be alert underwater and try and see what is around you.

