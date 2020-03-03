Free Fire Memes Take Over Social Media As Desi Twitterati Make Hilarious Jokes to Display Their Obsession With the Game

Free Fire Memes (Photo Credits: @awesome_aanii/ @Chiku24121/ Twitter)

Free Fire, the ultimate survival shooter game available on mobile, is one of the most significant craze seen among youngsters today. They are fond of battle games, and there is no denial in that. Just like their obsession with Garena Free Fire, referred only as Free Fire, young minds also pay a significant amount of their interest in making memes. So what happens when their interests merge? Obviously, more and more funny content that no one on social media should miss. Free Fire memes have currently taken over social media as desi Twitterati make hilarious jokes to display their obsession with the game. Viral Zomato Delivery Boy's Content Smile Has Taken Over the Internet With Funny Memes and Jokes; But Who Is He? Find out!

With so many horrible news surfacing on the internet, we are thankful for meme-makers and viral video content creators to make our day lightened comparatively. #FreeFireMemes is currently running as the top trending hashtag on Twitter India. The jokes that flooded the internet give us a glimpse of how users rightly feel when they are on the battleground. Some of them are way too hilarious and relatable, only if you have played the game. To those who have never played Free Fire, sit back, relax and let these desi memes entertain you. ‘Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka Nahi’ Funny Meme Origin Story: Know Why Netizens Are Making Hilarious Jokes and Reactions Ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Brace Yourselves for Some Free Fire Memes!

Booyah!

When you and your team mate finally get a booyah after 6 games#FreeFireMemes pic.twitter.com/WWQZroA5JW — 🇮🇳♥️नि:शब्द♥️🇮🇳 (@Chiku24121) March 3, 2020

Every Time!

Me calculating the exact distance to take a perfect sniping position#FreeFireMemes pic.twitter.com/X2KMQEFR9b — 🅼🅴🅶🅷🅰_🆂🅷🆄🅺🅻🅰_🅾🅵🅵🅸🅲🅸🅰🅻 (@MeghShukla15) March 3, 2020

Iconic Steps!

When it's just 3 of us remaining and one of them is your team mate#FreeFireMemes pic.twitter.com/UaFbowk0YO — Prayag Tiwari (@theprayagtiwari) March 3, 2020

Oh, This Guy!

#FreeFireMemes When only 2 are remaining and you notice that the last guy is just sleeping below but didn't notice you. Your reaction: pic.twitter.com/FlDUV6WyUc — 🇮🇳Sachin (@_Sachin_Jain) March 3, 2020

When, How??

ROFL!

When you start playing Free Fire and take long distance head shots: #FreeFireMemes pic.twitter.com/h3dsNAgloS — Jaidev Kesti (@jaidev_24) March 3, 2020

To Those Who Have No Idea What is Going On!

That Moment, when someone ask, is there anyone, who knows how to play Free Fire?#FreeFireMemes And i am like... pic.twitter.com/qm74gMtMnU — PAYAL (@SHARMAPAYAL31) March 3, 2020

Free Fire is the ultimate survival shooter game available on mobile phones. As per mobile market data and analytics firm App Annie, it was the most downloaded game of 2019, including Fun Race 3D and Subway Surfers. Each 10-minute Free Fire game places player on a remote island where they are pitted against 49 other players, all are seeking survival. They get to drive vehicles to explore the vast map, hide in trenches or become invisible by hiding under the grass. You can understand how interesting it can be and so justifies the craze of players on the app. Free Fire memes rightly explain the evident obsession of players, who just have one goal: to survive and answer the call of duty on the battleground.