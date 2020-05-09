Funny #QuarantineMomQuotes Have Taken over Twitter as Jimmy Fallon Asks for the Quirkiest Things Moms Have Said During Lockdown for Mother's Day 2020

Funny #QuarantineMomQuotes (Photo Credits: YouTube and Twitter)

Quarantine is a great time to journal whatever is going on. It will make up for a great read years later. But Twitterverse is having its own kind of collecting #QuarantineMomQuotes and it has the funniest version of things that moms are saying amid Quarantine. The world is braving the COVID-19 pandemic and is resorting to social distancing measures to slow down the outbreak of coronavirus. While most of us are spending more time at home, moms around the world have said some of the funniest things that are worth documenting. Jimmy Fallon asked netizens to share funny things that their moms have said during quarantine and the results are hilarious.

Jimmy Fallon said in his tweet, "It's time for Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags! In honor of Mother's Day this Sunday, tell us something funny you've heard a mom say during quarantine, and tag it with #QuarantineMomQuotes. Could be on the show!" Ever since the tweet was put up people began flooding social media with some of the best one-liners, funny memes and jokes that we really can't get enough of!

Check out Jimmy Fallon's Tweet:

It's time for Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags! In honor of Mother's Day this Sunday, tell us something funny you've heard a mom say during quarantine, and tag it with #QuarantineMomQuotes. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 5, 2020

Here are some of the most hilarious results:

It’s the kids for me... #QuarantineMomQuotes #QuarantineLife these cute ass kids are irking my nerves. — Niah ❤ (@FrecklesNWords) May 8, 2020

It takes a vineyard to raise a child. #quarantinemomquotes — Rachel O'Grady (@RachelCurry412) May 5, 2020

@FallonTonight My 82 year old mom said she was going to order groceries from Instagram. #QuarantineMomQuotes — Lisa Berman (@BermanLisa) May 8, 2020

#QuarantineMomQuotes They Are Never Going Back To School pic.twitter.com/6BJ7hZHain — Andy Costello (@Zipper282) May 5, 2020

Here's a video of Jimmy Fallon Talking About the Mother's Day #QuarantineMomQuotes:

2020 will see Mother's Day celebrated in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak but that doesn't mean that we won't keep our spirits high! Go ahead and tell your mom how much you love her. Or even better show it to her! Let us know how are you planning to spend the day!