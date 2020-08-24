This time Ganeshotsav celebrations are ongoing but everyone has to follow social distancing norms. So most people are celebrating at home and friends and relatives are taking the darshan virtually. Thanks to technology, it is now possible to have these options. Now using the form of technological expertise, a young boy from Pune designed a robot that performs Aarti. Vinit Deshmukh from Pune's Bavdhan area, an 11th standard student, made a robot that not only performs aarti and puja, but also plays the traditional music devices like ghanti and tasha at the same time. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Celebrations in Pics and Videos: From Shri Sidhi Vinayak Temple Aarti to Ganpati Bappa Made of Dry Fruits, People Observe Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Vinit Deshmukh told Zee News report, "It works on programming and uses atmega8 programming and C++ programming language to function." Vinit has always been interested in programming and this is a wonderful creation, which also ensures the safety and maintains social distance. One stretched portion of it holds a diya which rotates around Lord Ganesha murti. Another part rings a bell, the traditional taal and at the back are tasha sticks that play on a drum. A video of this innovative design has been shared online.

Check The Video of Aarti Performing Robot Here:

Viral video | Vineet Deshmukh resident of Bavdhan, Pune has created this robot for performing aarti. Using atmega8 programming the robot plays drum, cymbals manjira, while other arm performs rotatory aarti movements.#GaneshChaturthi2020 pic.twitter.com/0W8oUsyyBY — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) August 23, 2020

So creative, isn't it? It is one an effective medium to keep a distance from the idol even while performing aarti. So while it performs the rotatory function, other parts of it also play the traditional beats which everyone plays while singing the aarti songs. Although this is not the first time, a robot has performed aarti, it is indeed an effective way to maintain social distance, which has become the need of the hour this time.

