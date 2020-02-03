Giant Pet Leech Sucks Person’s Arm, Terrifying Video Goes Viral Again

Leech sucks person's blood (Photo Credits: spider huntsman YouTube)

A video of a giant pet leech sucking blood from a person's forearm has started doing rounds on social media platforms yet again. The clip shows a bloated leech, a blood-sucking parasite sucking blood from the forearm of a person. The flashlight used in the darkroom is another scary part of the video. While the video was earlier shared on YouTube in 2015, it has started doing rounds on social media platforms yet again. It was shared recently by a Reddit user after which it went viral all over again. Leech Removed From Chinese Woman’s Throat! Watch Video of Doctors Extracting the 3cm-Long Blood-Sucking Parasite.

It was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Keeping a pet leech." As the clip went viral, people posted varying comments. One wrote, "Oh god imagine accidentally stepping on it and it just explodes and there's unwashable blood on the carpet and walls." Another writes, "The flashlight in the darkroom makes this several times worse." However, people have different reasoning too. One comment reads, "People keep leeches to help with blood clots. I fell down a hole of watching leech videos and apparently that's their main use as pets, but for this giant sucker I think that's a little overboard."

Leeches are typically worms which live in water or on land. They feed by sucking blood from fish, frogs, lizards, birds or larger animals like humans. Since it has been shared on Reddit, the video has garnered over 9,500 upvotes and more than 740 comments. Most people commented that the video looked scarier because of the flashlight in the room. What do you think about the video? Do let us know in the comments section below.