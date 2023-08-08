Locals and experts in Kent's North Downs Way area are surprised as a mysterious installation has appeared overnight along the clifftop path. The mysterious totem is an 8-feet long pole which occurred at a nature reserve in Capel-le-Ferne, Kent. It is a totem carved from a single tree. The huge pole is inscribed with the name Perkūnas, a Baltic God. UFO Sighting in 2023: From Emergence of 'World's First UFO Crash' Report to Sightings of 'Alien Spaceship', Here Are Top UFO-Related Events That Happened This Month.

The totem made by an unknown artist stands tall at the nature reserve in Capel-Le-Ferne, and the local authorities are keen to know who created it. Kent Wildlife Trust is appealing for help identifying the creator of the huge totem pole, as the local authority has requested planning permission. The wildlife charity has appealed for the creator of a sculptor clifftop to come forward so they can go ahead and submit the planning permission to the local authority.

"The local council has given us eight weeks to submit planning permission, and it would be great to track down the person behind Perkūnas to get a bit more detail so we can keep it. The planning application will incur a cost to the Trust, so if anyone would like to donate to help fund the process, it would be gratefully received [sic]," said area manager Ian Rickards. Giant Green Fireball Appears in Louisiana Sky, 'Strange' Visual Captured on Doorbell Cameras Sparks 'Alien' Rumours (Watch Video).

The Capel-le-Ferne Nature Reserve, where the mysterious totem pole appeared, was purchased by Kent Wildlife Trust to protect a section of the amazing white chalk cliffs. The pole is inscribed with the name Perkūnas, a Baltic God. Perkūnas is the god of sky, thunder, and lightning, and the conservationists view this as a good omen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2023 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).