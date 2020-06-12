Almost two decades have passed since'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' was released but fans haven't gotten over its charm. K3G has produced several memes, right from Jaya Bachchan waiting with aarti ki thali for Shah Rukh Khan to the scene where SRK gets off the helicopter, there is really no scene bad enough to not be able to make memes out of. The most recent one to add to the list is ‘Guess Karo Hum Kahan Hai’ funny memes and jokes that have taken over the internet. The scene from the Karan Johar hit movie where Rohan Raichand’s aka Hrithik Roshan's mom and dad, Yashvardhan and Nandini Raichand aka Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan visit London to surprise him while he is on a lookout for his elder brother that is played by Shah Rukh Khan. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

The scene precisely It shows the Bachchan couple getting down from a chartered plane where Yashvardhan calls his son Rohan to say, “Guess karo hum Kahan hai.” The scene is going viral on social media, especially on Twitter, where people are using the dialogue for different situations. Check out some of the best memes and jokes online:

"Bought a packet of lays chips" Le chips : pic.twitter.com/LE8h3GdtEG — Anant (@_Aawarahun) June 9, 2020

Neil Armstrong to NASA after stepping on moon : pic.twitter.com/QOFUK0bI3C — B🅰️rle-G 🇮🇳 (@Zero_humour) June 10, 2020

Relatives after joining Social Media: pic.twitter.com/o5q9mtBDcg — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) June 10, 2020

Right from relating the scene to relatives coming over to a pack of lays chips that have always been mocked for the quantity of chips in each pack, people's creativity knows no bounds. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a classic and people are surely not going to forget it anytime soon. These funny memes and jokes are proof that you can take away K3G out of the theatres but not out of fan's hearts.

