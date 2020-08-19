Gurugram, August 19: The roads of Gurugram "resembled rivers", said netizens on Wednesday as the city located close to Delhi was battered by heavy rains. Incessant rainfall continued in the region since early hours of the day, leading to waterlogging in several parts. Pictures and videos were shared by social media users to highlight their plight. Delhi-NCR Rains: Videos of Waterlogging Emerge From Parts of National Capital Region After Torrential Rainfall.

According to weather department officials, the rains in Gurugram today was the highest to be recorded in a single-day in recent history. The rains were seven times more than normal, and around "664 percent above the average".

Key stretches of the city, including arterial roads and highways, were logged with water following the torrential rains. Among areas that witnessed waterlogging include Sector 15, 31 and Hero Honda Chowk.

#WATCH Haryana: Vehicles move through waterlogged streets near Gurugram's DLF Cyber City, following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/fsAp0dlmvV — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Presenting you all the Gurugram Water Park- pic.twitter.com/jOu3FfyJSD — #CBITakesOver 🇮🇳 (@SudhirBhardwaj) August 19, 2020

Due to the waterlogging, bus service in Sector 14, DLF phase 1, Sector 27 and Sector 32 near Medanta hospital were suspended. Several officer goers took a leave as they were likely to be trapped in the traffic snarls which erupted in most parts of the city.

