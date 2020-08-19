New Delhi, August 19: All parts of the national capital witnessed torrential rainfall since early hours of Wednesday, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging in several areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the incessent rainfall may continue throughout the day in Delhi-NCR. Delhi Rains: IMD Warns of Another Spell of Heavy Rains, Cloudy Sky in National Capital for Wednesday.

Videos of waterlogging emerged from various parts of the city, along with the adjoining regions. The highway connecting Delhi with Gurugram was logged with knee-to-waist-high water for a couple of kilometres on a stretch. Traffic jams were reported on the key arterial road till this report was published.

Water Enters East Delhi Residential Area

Waterlogging on Narsinghpur Stretch of Highway Connecting Gurugram

Severe Jam Due to Waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

#WATCH: Severe waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway following heavy rainfall in the area; traffic disrupted. pic.twitter.com/0WdMLeVIfC — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Felling of Trees, Waterlogged Roadways Reported in Several Parts

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said Delhi would remain close to the Axis of Monsoon till at least Thursday. The region, during the month of August so far, has recorded a 11 percent deficit rainfall as compared to the previous year.

