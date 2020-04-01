Happy Birthday Logan Paul: 10 Intriguing Facts About the American YouTuber That You May Not Have Known

Logan Paul (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Logan Alexander Paul, turned 25 today, April 1, 2020. The internet sensation has built a career off the now-defunct Vine app and later started two YouTube channels which have earned him millions of fans from across the world. The Logan Paul Vlogs channel which he created in 2015, is his most subscribed YouTube channel. As of January 2020, the channel received more than 20 million subscribers and reportedly over 4 billion views. It is no secret that Logan Paul at a very young age, has created a milestone in the era of social media. Besides his fame, he is often involved in many controversies. On his 25th birthday, here are seven intriguing facts about Logan Paul, who from making homemade videos became one of the popular and most controversial social media stars. Logan Paul Almost Dies Parachuting! Shares Picture on Social Media.

1. Growing up in Ohio with his younger brother Jake (also a YouTuber) he began creating internet videos for an app called Zoosh, when he was only ten years old.

2. By the time he went to high school, Paul had transitioned to a new video-sharing app called Vine, which is no longer available now. His Vine videos usually included him performing stunts, telling jokes and praying pranks.

3. On Vine, he garnered a huge fan following. In 2015, he was ranked as the 10th most influential figure on Vine with his six-second videos earning him hundreds of thousands of dollars in advertising revenue. As per Business Insider, the time when Vine shut down, he had over 9 million followers.

4. Because of his success on Vine, his transition to other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram gained him enough popularity. By October, 2015, his Facebook videos alone had over 300 million views.

5. Paul majored in Industrial Engineering at the Ohio University before dropping out in 2014 to pursue a career as a full-time social media entertainer in Los Angeles, moving into an apartment complex with other Vine stars.

6. He even took acting classes and appeared in TV shows like Law & Order and Stitchers.

7. The American YouTuber was the face of Dunkin’ Donuts’ first social media star campaign, appeared in a Hanes ad and partnered with Pepsi.

8. Paul’s YouTube channels—an official channel and a ‘Logan Paul Vlogs’ have about 5.23 million and 20.9 million subscribers respectively.

9. Paul’s younger brother Jake also started on Vine and has since gained popularity on other platforms.

10. Paul has been involved in several controversies, most notably in relation to his visit to Japan. He filmed the deceased corpse of a man who hanged himself and posted the footage on his YouTube channel. Soon Paul issued an apology after facing backlash posting the video. He took a break from the internet and came back on YouTube with a documentary about suicide survivors.

Aside from the controversies, Paul has a huge fan following. The social media star has always managed to keep his fans entertained with humour and intricately planned and executed videos. We wish the YouTube star, a very Happy Birthday.