Happy Marathi Bhasha Din 2020 Messages Take Over Social Media: Netizens Share Marathi Language Day Quotes, Images and Wishes to Mark Great Poet Kusumagraj's Birth Anniversary

Happy Marathi Bhasha Din! If you speak Marathi, then this is a day that honours your language. Marathi is prominently spoken in the states of Maharashtra and Goa, so this day is marked with great enthusiasm by everyone here. Marathi Bhasha Din is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of a famous Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar more popularly known as Kusumagraj. On this Marathi Bhasha Din 2020, several people have taken to Twitter and Facebook to share Marathi Language quotes, Kusumagraj's photos and images, to pass on the greetings of this day. Marathi Bhasha Din 2020 Wishes And Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Images And SMS to Share on Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar’s Birth Anniversary.

Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, popularly known as Vi. Va. Shirwadkar is one of the most eminent Indian poets. In his career spanning across five decades, he made a great contribution to the Marathi literature. This day is marked with great enthusiasm in schools and colleges with essay and elocution competitions, reading and learning about the literature, and other such co-curricular activities. It is one of the significant celebrations that aim at promoting the language. Since this morning, netizens are sharing Marathi quotes, lines from poems, images and messages to wish everyone Happy Marathi Bhasha Din! Marathi Bhasha Din 2020: History And Significance of The Day That Marks The Birth Anniversary of Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar.

Quotes and lines appreciating the language are being shared on social media to pass on messages of this celebration. On this Marathi Bhasha Din, we also wish everyone Marathi Bhasha Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha!