Marathi Bhasha Din 2020 Wishes And Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Images And SMS to Share on Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar’s Birth Anniversary

Happy Marathi Bhasha Din to each and every Marathi speaking person. It is one of the prominent languages spoken in India. The Marathi Bhasha Din or Marathi Language Day is marked in honour of the eminent Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar. Marathi Language Day is essentially observed by people in Maharashtra and Goa. People celebrate the festive day by sharing Marathi Language Day wishes and Marathi quotes with each other on Facebook, WhatsApp and other popular social messaging apps. If you are looking for Marathi Bhasha Din 2020 wishes and images, messages and quotes to send your greetings for the day then we have made a beautiful collection for the same. People can send across these latest Marathi Language Day 2020 wishes and quotes in Marathi via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Hike messages, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories among other social media apps. Marathi Bhasha Din 2020: History And Significance of The Day That Marks The Birth Anniversary of Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar.

If you are searching for the top trending Marathi Language Day 2020 wishes and quotes

Message reads: लाभले आम्हास भाग्य बोलतो मराठी, जाहलो खरेच धन्य ऐकतो मराठी, धर्म, पंथ, जात, एक मानतो मराठी, एवढया जगात माय मानतो मराठी…

Message reads: Majha Shabd, Majhe Vichar, Majha Shwaas, Majhi Sphurti, Majhya Raktat Marathi, Marathi Bhasha Dinachya Hardik Shubhechcha!

Message reads: Ruzvu Marathi, Fulvu Marathi, Chala Bolu Fakt Marathi. Marathi Bhasha Dinachya Hardik Shubhechcha

Message reads: सन्मान मराठीचा, अभिमान महाराष्ट्राचा! मराठी भाषा दिवसाच्या शुभेच्छा!

Marathi Language Day is celebrated to commemorate the famous Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, who was popularly known by his pen name, which was Vi. Va. Shirwadkar. He wrote volumes of poems, plays, novels, and short stories in his glorious 5-decade long career. His best works include Natsamrat and Vishakha. He was awarded Sahitya Akademi Award in Marathi in 1974, and Jnanpith Award in 1987.

There's much more to know/learn when it comes to Marathi Language Day.