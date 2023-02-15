Happy Slap Day 2023! The first day of Anti-Week Valentine's is Slap Day. On this day one can send Slap Day funny memes, wishes, notes, and greetings to your friends or your bitter ex. Finally, Valentine's Week has come to a close, and Anti-Week Valentine's has begun. The Anti-Week Valentine's is a seven-day period where singles who are going through a rough time or a poisonous relationship can get away from everything from February 7 to February 14 without feeling guilty. Slap Day is the first day of Anti-Week. It occurs the day following Valentine's Week aka on February 15. It falls on Wednesday this year. People also commemorate Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day in addition to Slap Day.

People who wish to slap their ex who cheated on them or caused them a painful heartbreak do so on Slap Day, of course not literally. After all, why not erase every negative memory from your past? Of course, we're not suggesting that you go find your ex and give them an actual smack. Instead, push all of your feelings for them aside and carry on with your life. Slap Day serves as a reminder for people to end toxic relationships, make new friends, and remove all negativity from their life. But what better way to express your feelings than by sharing funny memes and jokes? For that, we have your back! Check out hilarious memes and jokes for Slap Day:

*Slap Day Exists* Every Mischievous Child and Best Friend be like: pic.twitter.com/PPWxPRVFqD — Rͬaͣcͨhͪiͥᴛⷮ Mⷨ (@rachit1m) February 15, 2022

When nibba lied to this Dad about going to extra classes and Fails in the exam next day 🤣🤣🤣 Happy Slap Day 👋🏻👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/bTG3gMlBhO — ANSHUL 📽️🎞️ (@Anshul_931930) February 14, 2023

Getting ready for Feb 15th 🤣🤣 #SlapDay pic.twitter.com/6BK0Fr19UZ — K k k Kiran (@kiran47471) February 12, 2023

Who called it Slap Day and not pic.twitter.com/MSf8wKgXgC — Aakash ❤️ (@__a_k__11__) February 15, 2022

Happy slap day😁 Humara week toh aj se start hua😂 pic.twitter.com/Mw3TYBBJ4O — Amit Sharma(Dogra)💛 (@Amit_Sharma_7) February 15, 2022

Slap Day has no documented origins, yet it is revered as one of the most significant days of the week. Those who have endured a poor relationship require a day to release their emotions and vent their rage by taking care of themselves and pampering themselves to the things they adore.

