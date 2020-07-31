Few works of art can positively impact an entire generation and continue to spread its magic years after its release. However, for most 90s kids, this is not only a possibility but the actual reality, thanks to Harry Potter. The humble wizard who lived under the staircase, fearlessly fought away the evil time and time again and always stood up for what he believed in, has been a crucial part in the lives of many of us. JK Rowling’s world of Harry Potter continues to impact millions of children and adults, who still draw inspiration from the magical series. And this is the reason that every year, come July 31, Harry Potter’s birthday is commemorated with great enthusiasm by fans. Not only do they prepare to have parties with fellow Potterheads, but many also enjoy sharing famous Harry Potter Quotes and sayings, tidbits about the bestseller and even fanfictions on the Potterworld to celebrate Harry’s birthday. Happy Birthday Harry Potter: Twitterati Shower Their Favourite Literary Character With Heartwarming Wishes As the 'Boy Who Lived' Turns 40.

The Harry Potter series has been life-changing for many. Some who grew up with the series credit the books for shaping them as intellectual, practical and sound thinking human beings with their own sense of right and wrong, and the courage to voice their opinions out loud. There are others, who discovered this series or movies in recent times and went through their journey with these stories. The fact that each person has a unique experience with these books, finds their analogies and inspirations and continues to challenge each other, in this fandom, has been one of the key reasons for the increasing popularity of the Harry Potter Series. JK Rowling Birthday: Here's Looking At the Harry Potter Author's Inspirational Quotes (View Pics).

And this is the reason that celebrating the birthday of a fictional character is so close to many. Whether it is ordering or making your butterbeer and other Harry Potter treats or merely sharing Harry Potter Quotes and sayings on your timeline, July 31 is sure to be special to all of us.

1. “You Think the Dead We Loved Ever Truly Leave Us? You Think That We Don’t Recall Them More Clearly Than Ever in Times of Great Trouble?” – Albus Dumbledore

2. “I’m Going to Keep Going Until I Succeed — Or Die. Don’t Think I Don’t Know How This Might End. I’ve Known It for Years.” – Harry Potter

3. “You Care So Much You Feel As Though You Will Bleed to Death With the Pain of It.” – Albus Dumbledore

4. “Things We Lose Have a Way of Coming Back to Us in the End, if Not Always in the Way We Expect.” – Luna Lovegood

5. “If You Want to Know What a Man’s Like, Take a Good Look at How He Treats His Inferiors, Not His Equals.” – Sirius Black

6. “It Is Best to Know What the Enemy Is Saying.” – Hermione Granger

7. “It Is the Quality of One’s Conviction That Determines Success. Not the Number of Followers. – Remus Lupin

8. “We’re All Human, Aren’t We? Every Human Life Is Worth the Same and Worth Saving.” – Kingsley Shacklebolt

9. “When in Doubt, Go to the Library.”- Ronald Weasley

While celebrating the birthday of a fictional character may seem strange for non-Potterheads, these little things can truly make all the difference, especially now. And if you have been feeling particularly overwhelmed with everything that is happening around the world, then no day is as good as Harry’s birthday to go back to Harry Potter. And in the wise words of Ron Weasley, “Don’t let the muggles get you down!”

