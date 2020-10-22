A giant crocodile entered the premises of Sri Ananthapura temple in north Kerala's Kasaragod on Tuesday. According to reports, the reptile returned after chief priest Chandraprakash Nambisan requested it go back to the temple pond where it resides. The reptile has been living in the temple's pond for years now and has mythological stories on how it came there. The surprising factor is that the crocodile is a vegetarian named Babiya and the priest said that this was the first time it entered the temple's pond. Babiya is the guardian of the Ananthapura Lake Temple located in Kumbla town of Kasaragod district in Kerala. Pictures of the crocodile inside the temple premises with the priest standing in front of the reptile have gone viral on social media platforms. Here, we bring to you mythological stories, and beliefs of people about the temple's crocodile. Temple Elephant Plays Mouth Organ at Tamil Nadu Camp (Watch Video)

Talking about the incident, temple official Chandrasekharan told HT, "Some reports suggest Babiya entered the sanctum sanctorum but it is not correct. However, it came to the temple premises on Tuesday evening and spent some time there and went back after chief priest Chandraprakash Nambisan asked it go to its permanent habitat-- the temple pond." From Noodles as Prasad in Chinese Kali Temple to Worshiping Rats at Karni Mata, Know About 5 Weirdest Shrines in India.

Know About Babiya, The Temple Crocodile

No one knows when exactly Babiya came to the temple pond and who named it so. It is believed that the reptile has been living there for 70 years and has no history of attacking people. Wildlife experts said that Babiya is a mugger crocodile and in the wild, they prey on fish, rodents and reptiles.

Bibiya, The Vegetarian Crocodile at Sri Ananthapura Temple in Kerala:

Meet Bibiya, The vegetarian crocodile that guards a temple in Kerala. This picture was taken when she visited temple early morning.. She lives in a lake temple in a small village called Ananthapura, in Kasaragod district#BeautifulKasargod pic.twitter.com/hOnqrXeKT3 — Deepashree Gireesh (@Deepash89016327) October 21, 2020

According to the local legend, Babiya feeds only on the temple prasad which comprises of cooked rice and jaggery. The temple priest gives the prasad to the crocodile with their hands fearlessly every day after the noon worship of the deity. As per temple sources, this is the first time in the history of the temple that Babiya has stepped out of the pond and entered the temple premises. Lord Ganesha Idol Found With Live Snake and White Mice Playing, Rare 'Miracle' Video During Ganeshotsav Leaves Everyone Surprised (Watch Video)

Know About Ananthapura Temple in Kerala

Ananthapura Temple is situated in the middle of a lake in Ananthapura. It is the only lake temple in Kerala and is believed to be the original seat (Moolasthanam) of Ananthapadmanabha Swami (Padmanabhaswamy temple) Thiruvananthapuram. According to some legend, this is the original site where Ananthapadmanabha settled down.

Times Now quoted an employee of the temple as saying, "The priest feeds Babiya twice a day. At times he puts the rice ball right into its mouth. The priest has a unique chemistry with Babiya. The temple pond has enough fishes and we believe it never attacks or consumes them. It is a fully vegetarian crocodile keeping with the tradition of the ancient temple."

Mythological Story on How Babiya Arrived at the Temple

As per the legend attached to the story of how the croc arrived in the lake is associated with Lord Krishna. When Sri Vilvamangalathu Swami was meditating to win the favour of his tutelary deity, Sri Vishnu, when Lord Krishna appeared as a young boy and began playing pranks to test his devotee. Annoyed by the boy, Vilvamangalathu Swami brushed him aside. By the time, sage realised his error, the boy who was Krishna had vanished into the cave close-by. It is believed that the crevice into which Krishna disappeared is located somewhere inside the temple. And now, the crocodile Babiya guards its entrance.

